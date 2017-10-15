2017 Ironman World Championship Race

Patrick Lange did not break the race record run he set last year. But he did break Craig Alexander’s overall race record by 2:16 with a dazzling 8:01:40 performance which augurs an imminent breaking of the 8-hour barrier on this historic and challenging layout.



Former Olympic rower and pro cyclist Cameron Wurf of Australia took down Normann Stadler’s bike race record by 5:29 with a 4:12:54 split that was as hot as the day.



On what was admittedly not her best day, Daniela Ryf ignited her race with a late surge on the bike leg that led to a second-best ever 8:50:47 overall time.



Heather Jackson rides through the lava fields on her way to the women’s second-best bike split of 4:53:55 and a 4th place overall finish.

Tim O’Donnell finishes off the swim.

Lionel Sanders of Canada rode a 2nd-best 4:14:19 bike split which beat Normann Stadler’s 2006 record of 4:18:23 but fell short of Cameron Wurf’s new mark.

Cameron Wurf, a 2004 rowing Olympian and former pro cyclist, broke Normann Stadler’s 2006 bike split record by 5:29 with a 4:12:54 mark which brought him into T2 first with a 30 seconds lead on Sanders. Wurf faded to 17th on the run.

Sarah Crowley of Australia rode a women’s 3rd-best 4:57:51 split despite crashing just before Kawaihae. “I was wondering if I would continue when Annabel Luxford rode by and yelled, ‘Get up, Sarah!’“ Crowley finished 3rd overall.

Crowley had Annabel Luxford to thank for the encouragement. Luxford went on to finish 9th.

Matthew Russell of the U.S. was hit by a car at an intersection on the course and was in serious condition after surgery.

By 45 miles into the course Lucy Charles and Lauren Brandon held a 5 and a half minutes lead on Daniela Ryf. Charles built that lead with a 48:48 swim and the first half of a strong 4:58:19 bike split.

After a 53:41 swim and a 4:14:18 bike split, Sanders arrived at T2 30 seconds behind Cameron Wurf and several minutes ahead of Patrick Lange. Within 3 miles of the run, Sanders took the lead from Wurf and held his ground on Lange.

Nils Frommhold runs outbound on Ali’i Drive.

David McNamee surprised many with his podium finish, capped off by a 2nd-fastest 2:45:30 run which brought him home in 8:07:11.

Sarah Crowley ran a women’s 3rd-best 3:05:37 marathon to finish 3rd overall woman.

Rachel Joyce, three-time Ironman World Championship podium finisher and new mother, finished 20th in 9:42:12.

Two-time defending Kona champion Jan Frodeno paused for several minutes on Ali’i Drive to deal with a hamstring and back issue, but soldiered to a noble 35th place finish in 9:15:44.

Observers of the sport say Mirinda Carfrae has the purest, most fluid running form. Patrick Lange of Germany is the male Ironman answer to that. He ran 2:40:00 to overtake Sebastian Kienle and Lionel Sanders in the final miles to take the victory.

Four-time Ironman World Champion Chrissie Wellington congratulates three-time Kona Champion Daniela Ryf.

Lucy Charles was overcome with emotion at her second-place finish as she was congratulated by winner Daniela Ryf.

Andy Potts was proud to be the fastest American at the 2017 edition of the Ironman World Championship. Potts took 7th place in a time of 8:14:43, 12:57 behind Lange.

Mirinda Carfrae, taking a year off due to the birth of her first child, stands with husband Timothy O’Donnell at the finish.

The women’s podium – Daniela Ryf, Lucy Charles and Sarah Crowley.