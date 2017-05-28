Swim Bike Run
Slowtwitch.com
Slowtwitch.com
Search menu
Home > Articles > News > McNamee, Loher win Challenge Salou

Local Listings

McNamee, Loher win Challenge Salou

Timothy Carlson Sun May 28 2017

David McNamee of Great Britain and Sara Loher of Spain won the elite titles at the Challenge Salou half distance.

Men

Slideshow

McNamee opened a lead with a 2nd-fastest 24:03 swim and a race-best 1:54:49 bike split and held on for the victory with an 8th-best 1:07:12 for the 20 kilometer run. McNamee finished in 3:26:04 with a 2:22 margin of victory over Emilio Muñoz of Spain and 2:26 over James Cunnama of South Africa.

Muñoz started his day 29 seconds back of McNamee on the swim, surrendered 3:06 more on the bike leg, then outran McNamee by 1:13 which left him 2:22 short of the win.

Cunnama gave up 1:59 on the swim, 1:31 more on the bike leg, then earned back 56 seconds on the run which left him 2:26 back of McNamee and 4 seconds back of Muñoz.

Women

Loher opened with a 30:21 swim which left her 1:08 behind women's swim leader Ewa Komander of Poland, 6 seconds ahead of Nikki Bartlett of Great Britain and 1:52 ahead of Erika Csomor of Hungary.

After a women’s 2nd-fastest 2:14:25 bike leg, which was 2:42 slower than Bartlett and 1:09 faster than Komander, Loher started the run 2:36 behind Bartlett and 1 second ahead of Komander.

After a women’s-best 1:14:15 run, Loher finished in 3:59:01 with a 1:41 margin of victory over Bartlett (1:18:52 run) and 6:19 over 3rd place finisher Csomor, who closed with a 1:17:07 run.

Challenge Salou
Costa Daurada, Salou, Spain
May 28, 2017
S 1.9k / B 90k / R 20k

Results

Men

1. David McNamee (GBR) 3:26:04
2. Emilio Muñoz (ESP) 3:28:26
3. James Cunnama (RSA) 3:28:30
4. Ivan Kalashnikov (RUS) 3:28:35
5. Pablo Gonzalez (ESP) 3:29:11
6. Kenneth Vandendriessche (BEL) 3:30:38
7. Jeremy Jurkiewicz (FRA) 3:31:58
8. Miquel Blanchart Tinto (ESP) 3:32:15
9. Trevor Wurtele (CAN) 3:32:16
10. Jan Raphael (GER) 3:33:31
12. Davide Giardini (ITA) 3:37:59

Women

1. Sara Loher (ESP) 3:59:01
2. Nikki Bartlett (GBR) 4:00:42
3. Erika Csomor (HUN) 4:05:20
4. Simona Krivankova (CZE) 4:05:33
5. Ewa Komander (POL) 4:07:42
6. Maria Pujol (ESP) 4:09:01
7. Catherine Jameson (GBR) 4:09:23
8. Justine Lynch (GBR) 4:19:56
9. Julia Montgomery (SWE) 4:26:59
10. Gemma Anguera Sarret (ESP) 4:39:51

Related Articles

McNamee, Philipp win Mallorca 70.3

Sat May 13 2017

Molinari, Beranek rule Rimini

Sun May 07 2017

Baldellou, Cheetham win Challenge Salou Costa Daurada

Sun May 29 2016

17116 Bob's Gap Rd, Valyermo, CA 93563-0056
661.944.5239
slowman-AT-slowtwitch-DOT-com

Advertise with us

@1999-2016 Slowtwitch, Inc., and Slowtwitch.com
Reproduction of material from any Slowtwitch.com page
without written permission is strictly prohibited.