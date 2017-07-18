The Specialized S-Works SHIV of Tim Don

Tim Don has is famous for his run which brought him to the 2006 ITU Olympic distance World Championship in Lausanne and a bronze medal at the 2014 Ironman 70.3 Worlds. But when he set an Ironman brand record of 7:40:23 at Ironman Brazil in May, a key to his performance was his 4:06:56 bike split which was 19:34 better than the next best effort by Patrick Evoe.



Don had always been a strong ITU draft legal cyclist, as witnessed by his 2006 World Championship gold at Lausanne where he made a solo charge to bridge a one minute gap on the leaders to make his victory possible. But Don had never posted such an impressive bike split at the Ironman distance until he rode his Specialized S-Works SHIV at Florianopolis.



Here is a closer look at Don’s race bike with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components, a prototype disc wheel from Roval, Specialized S-Works cranks, a new Sitero saddle and a CeramicSpeed Oversized Pulley Wheel System and UFO chain.

Tim Don is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and rides this size-small Specialized S-Works SHIV.

Don uses TriRig Omega X brakes with SwissStop Carbon Brake Pads.

The front end uses Drag2Zero pads and arm rests, an ENVE base bar with aero-shaped Drag 2Zero extension poles made with Formula One grade carbon fiber. Armrest width is quite narrow, more like a bike racer than a triathlete.

The bike computer is Polar M460. Specialized also added a magnet kit for the hydration tube. Pedals are Speedplay Aero.

Tim Don rides Specialized S-Works 167.5mm cranks with 55/42, and a Ceramic Speed UFO chain.

Saddle is the new Sitero, which looks like the old Sitero and the Specialized Power saddles (for road cycling) mated and had a baby. (And truly, the Power saddles' genes took over.)

Don’s rear wheel is a “disc wheel prototype 007 from Roval that is still in development” with a 26mm Specialized Turbo Cotton tire.

The disc prototype has a lenticular shape on the left but is flat on the right to accommodate the cassette.

Hydration between bars and Di2 routing (junction box under saddle) custom by Jeff Yingling at Ceramic Speed.

Food storage Fuel cell inside frame and in frame hydration fuselage.

Roval CLX64 front wheel with 26mm Specialized Turbo Cotton .

Power2max S-type power meter.

Tim Don plans on staying with the front pack on the bike leg at Kona.