2017 Ironman 70.3 Boulder Gallery

For years, Boulder has become the home of many national and international triathlon stars who spend a large part of the year here preparing for championship events. Thus the early August Ironman 70.3 Boulder has become a home town race for these tri stars, with the added attraction of being able to sleep in their own beds. This year, Great Britain’s Tim Don and South Africa’s Jeanni Seymour, who have made Boulder their home, finally won this Rocky Mountain triathlon classic.



All photos © Timothy Carlson.

Justin Metzler passes “Organic Farm – Do Not Spray” sign on his way to a 1:57:27 bike split and 4th place overall.

Standup paddler lead swim guide before the start.

Kirsty Jahn of Canada before the start.

Newlyweds Ben and Kelsey Hoffman enjoy the afterglow of their recent nuptials.

Ben Hoffman stretches before the swim start.

Katy Evans with her 6 month old inspiration before a 4th place finish. The sign on the pacifier reads: “Pull to sound alarm.”

AJ Baucco looks excited – or is it a prayerful desperation - before the start.

A raucous pro men swim start.

Pro men leaders exit the swim.

Leanda Cave (right – 2:15:32 bike split) and Jeanni Seymour (left – 2:11:51 bike split) early on the bike leg.

Mario de Elias of Argentina on his way to a 1:59:52 bike split and 8th overall.

Rodolphe Von Berg of the U.S. on his way to a 1:58:00 bike split and 6th overall.

Guide Matt Miller and blind triathlete Kyle Coon ride tandem during a 2:22:39 bike leg on their way to a 5:11:09 finish.

Ben Hoffman rode 1:57:23 in his way to a 3rd place finish.

Robbie Deckard rode 2:01:12 and finished 10th in in 3:52:09.

Ben Hoffman ran past Justin Metzler at the 5 mile mark. After a 1:18:39 run - 1:01 faster than Metzler - Hoffman took 3rd and Metzler 4th.

Robbie Deckard of the U.S. and Steven McKenna of Australia duel on the run. McKenna (1:22:13 run) edged Deckard (1:21:38 run) by 5 seconds for 9th place.

Jeanni Seymour ran 1:25:07 on her way to the win.

After second place finishes in 2014 and 2015, Tim Don finally won Ironman 70.3 Boulder - by a 2:19 margin of victory over Matt Chrabot.

Tim Don celebrates the win with his daughter Matilda.