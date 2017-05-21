2017 Ironman Lanzarote Gallery

The 26th edition of the epic Ironman Lanzarote provided the usual thrills as intrepid triathletes matched skills and will with the imposing Mirador del Rio and the race’s daunting hills, pressing heat and wicked winds.



Some call this the world’s toughest Ironman and none would underestimate Lanzarote’s power to test and reward for a valiant effort.



Thanks to the staff at Occidental Lanzarote Mar hotel for their fine accommodations and help with with travel arrangements.



All photographs © Timothy Carlson

Peru Alfaro of Spain finished 4th overall.

Women's winner Lucy Charles readies for the swim start.

Charles exits the swim in 47:30, ahead of almost all the top men finishers.

Two loop swim requires contestants to take a quick run on the playa and dive back for the final lap.

Lanzarote competitor flies past iconic statues of camels at kilometer 20 of the bike leg.

Second place finisher Alessandro Degasperi leads a small pack through a winding road.

Trevor Delsaut of France finished 10th overall.

The El Golfo section takes riders through lava fields and past the ocean.

Defending Lanzarote champion Jesse Thomas of the U.S. had a hard day but stuck with it to finish 3rd.

Race crew takes a break under a sign celebrating Lanzarote’s surfing spots.

Lanzarote has many pueblos and all racers pass a popular local church.

Lanzarote has big winds – so it is logical they take advantage with this modern wind farm.

Rider passes through an alley of palms.

Lanzarote is not all lava. Course passes these seaside dunes.

Mirador del Rio impresses with its steep climbs and imposing steep rock walls.

After a long climb rider approaches the last steep yards before the summit.

Four weary riders near the summit.

Volunteers offer a water to a crowd of riders at the summit.





Karl-Johan Danielsson rides past a lava rock garden.

Lucy Charles celebrates her hard work with a victory.