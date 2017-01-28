2017 Israman photo gallery

The Israman Triathlon offers breathtaking vistas on a challenging course at the tip of Israel’s Negev desert, centered in the resort of Eilat on the Red Sea. It borders Egypt and Jordan and takes 1,200 hardy competitors on a desert roller coaster of hills subject to the hot and cold extremes of climate for the full (226) and half (113) distance.



The talented Larry Rosa provides the photos that reveal the rugged beauty of his awesome landscape and the resolve of the athletes who embrace its primal geography.



All photographs © Larry Rosa

Elite rider charging on the desert plateau 2,700 feet above the Red Sea on the Israman bike course.

On the long run from swim to T1.

Checking out the Bike Start before the race.





Women's Israman 113 winner Jenny Fletcher attacking one of the steeper grades on the 2,700 foot climb which begins the bike leg.

A long line of age group competitors riding next to the security fence that separates Israel and Egypt.

Riding a curve into the mountains.

Israman 113 winner Ben Collins charges past a long white cloud on his Diamondback.

Grinding up a slight rise on the desert plateau

Netherlands pro Eddy Lamers charges on the Israman 226 bike course.



Israman 226 men’s winner Dan Alterman ran a men’s-best 2:59:00 marathon.

Age grouper runs past outdoor cafes and shops on the marathon run course in downtown Eilat.

Crowds cheer a runner on the steep downhill starting the run.

At the finish of the 12k downhill that starts the run, competitors start a seaside path that takes them past high rise hotels.

Ben Collins posted a race-best 1:19:29 run split on his way to victory at Israman 113.





Exuberant runner.

Diederik Scheltinga of Netherlands ran a 1:24:43 half marathon split on his way to 3rd place overall.

Israman 226 winner Dan Alterman finished in 10:09:00.

Massimo Cigana of Italy ran 1:22:14 to place second in Israman 113.

Jenny Fletcher won the Israman 113 overall women’s title in a time of 5:24:12.

Laurel Jean Wassner led her twin sister Rebeccah in a 1-2 finish in the women’s division at Israman 226.

