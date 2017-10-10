Day 1 Kona photo gallery

Ironman legends like Julie Moss and Sian Welch joined current stars like Bart Aernouts and Terenzo Bozzone, future Ironman hopefuls like Holly Lawrence and large numbers of the Ironman faithful have come from around the globe for the 41st running of the Ironman World Championship.



All photographs © Timothy Carlson

Panoramic view of Kailua Bay from Dig Me Beach

Twenty years after her famous finish line crawl off with Sian Welch, Wendy Ingraham and daughter Skylar walk to Kona plane at San Francisco International.

Wendy Ingraham’s foe in the 1997 crawl off, Sian Welch, has returned to Kona to compete as an age grouper – with daughters Annie May and Emma Rose.

Julie Moss, who is racing Kona once again, with Sian Welch – fast friends and two of Kona’s legendary finish line crawlers.

Getting a little help before a Monday swim.

Stretching before a swim workout in legendary Kailua Bay.

Swimmer with Che Guevara visage tattooed over his heart.

Andreas Torres and friend.

Bart Aernouts, 2017 Ironman Lanzarote champion, says “Anything can happen” in Kona.

Bon vivant Davide Giardini of Italy is scouting a future appointment in Kona.

Holly Lawrence, 2016 Ironman 70.3 champion, says she is not ready for Kona – but it’s in her plans. “I think everything ends up here. Everything in long distance racing ultimately is about Kona. It is that little thing inside you. ‘Oh, could I do well there?’”

Lauren Goss has a passel of 70.3 wins. But she says “No way” when asked if she wants to try an Ironman.

Tri journalist extraordinaire Kevin McKinnon had a few words with New Zealand star Terenzo Bozzone.

U.S. star Sarah Piampiano prepares for a swim in Kailua Bay.

Braden Currie is no longer simply an XTERRA specialist – he won Ironman New Zealand in March.

Looking for a ritual coffee at Kona landmark Lava Java, I was shocked to see the front boarded up and covered with ads for Bike Works.

The enlarged, luxurious upgraded new digs of Lava Java – just a few yards south of the old address on Alii Drive.

Lava Java owner Jeff Fischer says he left the old location because the rent was hiked up and the new leaseholders were eager to upgrade a former art gallery and jewelry store.

Rachel Joyce and husband Brett attended a sumptuous feast at the ON Running party.

Vivacious raconteur Tim Don makes a point at the ON Running fest