Aint No Sunshine - the 2017 Norseman film

The 2017 Isklar Norseman Xtreme Triathlon featured some superb performances in rough weather conditions and here is the official film - a beautiful homage in black and white. Robby MacBeath is the man behind the film called Ain't No Sunshine. According to MacBeath it was Dag Oliver who came up with the name.



Now sit back and enjoy.







Robby MacBeath also captured the haunting image below of a Norseman volunteer waiting for the swimmers to arrive.

Registration for the 2018 Isklar Norseman Xtreme Tri begins on November 1. Visit nxtri.com for more info.