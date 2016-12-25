Holiday Swimrun

For the third straight year, Swedes in Borås have celebrated the Holiday Season with the festive Lucia Swimrun produced by Jonas Colting.

Colting briefs all those brave or stupid enough to run and swim in the near freezing temperatures.

All warm smiles before the start.

Each team of two faced a three-lap circuit which included 2 kilometers of running and 90 meters of swimming. Water temperature on race morning was a balmy 35-degrees Fahrenheit!

Costumes were encouraged and it was advised to keep one's head out of the water.

Quite a crowd came out to witness the madness.

The key is to stay together and look out for your teammate. And have fun.

Snacks and beverages for afterwards.

And more tasty grilled treats.

So cold the snowman did not melt.

Colting and friends.

This Santa Claus imposture must be questioning his sanity at this moment.

Colting with partner Elin Lilja and the family pups.