Mission Bay birthplace of triathlon, and swimrun too

After completing the ÖTILLÖ Swimrun World Championships in 2015, teammates Andy Hewitt and Sean Durkin returned to San Diego and shortly afterward got a few of their training buddies together for the first organized swimrun in the country around Mission Bay Park.



California Swimrun now includes three races spaced throughout the year offering multisport and likeminded adventure seeking athletes an easy barrier to entry to test out swimrun.



Their most recent event in January included one of the original ÖTILLÖ pioneers, Mats Andersson, as well as Maja Tesch, one-half of the winning women's team from the 2015 ÖTILLÖ.



Here is a short video from their January race around Mission Bay in San Diego.







With over 400 events now in Europe, the sport is gaining in popularity. Here in the US, more swimrun opportunities are beginning to pop up as a growing number of endurance athletes explore new adventurous ways to apply the tools in their multisport toolkit.

California Swimrun's two remaining events in 2017 take place on May 7th and October 15th and are both considered sprint distance.