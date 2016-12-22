Running, running and running

A beautiful running image captured by Andrea Zamboni at Ponte Tibetano Carasso in Switzerland inspired this gallery and we have since collected many more great running pics from various places around the world. It was not easy though as most pictures from interesting running spots are usually selfies or race images, and we wanted neither. With the current 100 runs in 100 days challenge happening right now we pushed forward with passion and you now get to enjoy these pictures.

Brian Fancher is a great photographer awesome runner and he set up his camera to snap himself in action at a lake near Mt. Shasta in Northern California. Fancher however lives in Charleston, SC.

David Roche captured his wife Megan Roche at Rollins Pass in Colorado during a fun outing with their dog Addie. Megan Roche is a very accomplished trail runner and so is David.

An easy recovery run at Haleakala Crater in Hawaii after XTERRA Maui captured by Bill Newman.

This is the picture that inspired the gallery. Jean-Marc Cattori who together with Igor Nastic earned the 2016 OTILLO Engadin Swimrun men's championship title is seen running here at Ponte Tibetano Carasso in Switzerland. Pic by Assos man Andrea Zamboni.

Ace shooter Kai-Otto Melau captured Svein Vestoel exploring the course of the The Arctic Triple // Lofoten Ultra-Trail, a few days before the event. Vestoel is an interesting man who will be interviewed soon, and Kai-Otto Melau's Norseman pics are famous around the world.

Greg Close running fast in South Africa at the Singita camp in the Kruger National Park. His wife Robin Rathmann-Noonan shot the pic and a guide was driving and making sure that Close had no close call with some of the Kruger National Park residents.

Fast age grouper David Wild running with Christine Cross at Honokohau Beach and he used a remote camera to capture this moment. Wild promised that Cross is the next big thing on the Big Island.

Eric Hinman, who was a good friend of Dave Mirra, running in Fort Lee / Palisades Park in New Jersey for a photo shoot for tenthousand.cc

Slowtwitcher Stephen Bean running at Mt. Sanitas, Boulder, CO in nice snowy conditions.



Magali Tisseyre captured by Timothy Carlson on a training run a few days before the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon.

It is very easy to take your running gear along on business trips and not only get a workout in but also explore the area . Here Will Young enjoys a run in Annecy, France.

Peter Flax who works as a features editor at the Hollywood Reporter grabbed this picture on his bicycle commute in Marina del Rey, CA, the runner in the picture just happened to be there.

Another great running image by Kai-Otto Melau this time featuring Ane Ottemo Gärtner in front of some fish racks in Lofoten, Norway.

Frederik van Lierde in action in Kona before the IRONMAN World Championships. I love how he seems to be running on air in his ON running shoes.

Francisco Rodríguez lives in Spain but went to Stavanger, Norway on business. He really wanted to run up and down the Preikestolen that many will recognize from images of the Rockman Swimrun. A man from Argentina snagged the picture and Francisco returned the favor. And although Francisco is not running, this picture is too cool to leave out.