Ben Kanute, Flora Duffy lead Day 1 - Island House Tri

After the morning Super sprint Individual Time Trial and the afternoon Sprint Enduro legs, Ben Kanute of the U.S. and two-time ITU Olympic distance WTS World Champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda led the mens and women's fields in the Island House Invitational Triathlon in Highbourne Cay on Bermuda.



Kanute is followed by Terenzo Bozzone of New Zealand (+11 seconds), Henri Schoeman of South Africa (+47 seconds), Aaron Royle of Australia (+50 seconds), and Cam Dye of the U.S. (+1 minute). Last years Island House mens overall winner Richard Murray of South Africa finished the day in 9th place (+2 minutes).



Unfortunately, Island House has not yet provided women's Day One overall times and splits but they did list the order of finish. Duffy finished the day ahead of Katie Zaferes of the U.S., Holly Lawrence of Great Britain, Kristen Kasper of the U.S. and 2017 WTS Championship runner-up Ashleigh Gentle of Australia.

The 14 men and 15 women finished today will be competing for the top shares of the $500,000 purse which will be awarded after Saturdays Sprint pursuit finale  a 750 meter swim, 20 kilometer bike leg and 5 kilometer run.



Due to the communications difficulties on the remote Highbourne Cay race site, the final times and splits of the Day One races for women are not yet available. Only the order of the finishers of the combined legs are currently listed but should be updated later today.



The total times and splits of the morning Super sprint and Individual Time Trial are available and will be included at the end of the results.

Island House Invitational Triathlon

Highbourne Cay, Island of Nassau, Bahamas

November 17, 2017



Day One  Morning

Day One Super sprint Individual Time Trial

Bike 7km / R 2km / Swim 200 meters



Day One  Afternoon

Sprint Enduro

R 2k / S 375m / B 10k / R 2k / S 375m / B 10k



Day One Overall Results



Men



1. Ben Kanute (USA) Stage 1  18:33 - Stage 2 52:48  Overall 1:11:21  Gap 00:00

2. Terenzo Bozzone (NZL) Stage 1 18:40  Stage 2 52:52  Overall 1:11:32  Gap 00:11

3. Henri Schoeman (RSA) Stage 1 18:44  Stage 2 53:24  Overall 1:12:08  Gap 00:47

4. Aaron Royle (AUS) Stage 1 18:48  Stage 2 53:23  Overall 1:12:11  Gap 00:50

5. Cam Dye (USA) Stage 1 18:48  Stage 2 53:33- Overall 1:12:21  Gap 01:00

6. Ryan Bailie (AUS) Stage 1 19:04  Stage 2 53:21  Overall 1:12:25  Gap 01:04

7. Sam Appleton (AUS) Stage 1 19:15  Stage 2 53:26  Overall 1:12:41  Gap 01:20

8. Sebastian Kienle (GER) Stage 1 18:57  Stage 2 54:06  Overall 1:13:03  Gap 01:42

9. Richard Murray (RSA) Stage 1 18:55  Stage 2 54:26  Overall 1:13:21  Gap 02:00

10. Rudy Von Berg (USA) Stage 1 19:14  Stage 2 54:10  Overall 1:13:24  Gap 02:03

11. Mario Mola (ESP) Stage 1 18:48  Stage 2 54:56  Overall 1:13:44  Gap 02:23

12. Eric Lagerstrom (USA) Stage 1 19:15  Stage 2 56:36 Overall 1:15:51  Gap 04:30

13. Josh Amberger (AUS) Stage 1 19:29  Stage 2 58:09  Overall 1:17:38  Gap 06:17

14. Ben Hoffman (USA) Stage 1 19:46  Stage 2 58:50  Overall 1:18:36  Gap 07:15



Women



1. Flora Duffy (BER)

2. Katie Zaferes (USA)

3. Holly Lawrence (GBR)

4. Kristen Kasper (USA)

5. Ashleigh Gentle (AUS)

6. Rachel Klamer (NED)

7. Ellie Salthouse (AUS)

9. Andrea Hewitt (NZL)

10. Sarah True (USA)

11. Alicia Kaye (USA)

12. Emma Pallant (GBR)

13. Rachel Joyce (GBR)

14. Leanda Cave (GBR)

15. Sarah Crowley (AUD)

Lauren Goss (USA)



Day One Morning Super Sprint Time Trial Results



Men



1. Ben Kanute (USA) B 9:40 T1 00:49 R 4:57 T2 00:24 S 2:43 TOT 18:33

2. Terenzo Bozzone (NZL) B 9:32 T1 51 R 4:57 T2 2:51 S 2:51 TOT 18:40

3. Henri Schoeman (RSA) B 10:00 T1 00:48 R 4:52 T2 00:23 TOT 18:44

4. Cam Dye (USA) B 9:33 T1 00:53 R 5:10 T2 00:23 S 2:49 TOT 18:48

5. Aaron Ryle (AUS) B 9:47 T1 00:52 R 5:08 T2 00:21 S 2:40 TOT 18:48

6. Mario Mola (ESP) B 10:02 T1 00:48 R 4:49 T2 00:26 TOT 18:48

7. Richard Murray (RSA) B 9:58 T1 00:47 R 4:53 T2 2:53 TOT 18:55

8. Sebastian Kienle (GER) B 9:28 T1 00:47 R 5:09 T2 00:29 S 3:04 TOT 18:57

9. Ryan Bailie (AUS) B 9:56 T1 00:54 R 5:03 T2 00:24 S 2:47 TOT 19:04

10. Rudy Von Berg (USA) B 10:04 T1 00:49 R 6:09 T2 00:23 TOT 19:14

11. Eric Lagerstrom (USA) B 10:06 T1 00:50 R 5:07 T2 00:25 S 2:47 TOT 19:15

12. Sam Appleton (AUS) B 9:58 T1 00:52 R 5:16 T2 00:23 S 2:46 TOT 19:15

13. Josh Amberger (AUS) B10:04 T1 00:50 R 5:14 T2 00:27 S 2:54 TOT 19:29

14. Ben Hoffman (USA) B 9:50 T1 00:59 R 5:28 T2 00:28 S 3:01 TOT 19:46



Women



1. Flora Duffy (BER) B 10:26 T1 00:56 R 5:26 T2 00:26 S 2:58 TOT 20:12

2. Kristen Kasper (USA) B 10:38 T1 00:57 T2 00:25 S 2:59 TOT 20:36

3. Katie Zaferes (USA) B 10:55 T1 00:55 R 5:15 T2 00:39 S 3:00 TOT 20:44

4. Rachel Klamer (NED) B 11:04 T1 00:52 R 5:33 T2 00:24 S 2:57 TOT 20:50

5. Ashleigh Gentle (AUS) B 11:00 T1 --:52 R 5:25 T2 00:27 S 3:06 TOT 20:50

6. Holly Lawrence (GBR) B 10:42 T1 00:56 R 5:36 T2 00:28 S 3:08 TOT 20:50

7. Andrea Hewitt (NZL) B 11:08 T1 00:53 R 5:32 T2 00:27 S 3:03 TOT 21:03

8. Alicia Kaye (USA) B 11:01 T1 00:57 R 5:37 T2 00:26 S 3:10 TOT 21:11

9. Emma Pallant (GBR) B 10:57 T1 00:55 R 5:24 T2 00:25 S 3:37 TOT 21:14

10. Sarah True (USA) B 11:07 T2 00:55 R 5:32 T2 00:27 S 3:16 TOT 21:17

11. Ellie Salthouse (AUS) B 10:53 T1 1:02 R 5:45 T2 00:27 S 3:14 TOT 21:21

12. Rachel Joyce (GBR) V 11:22 T1 00:58 R 5:49 T2 00:27 S 3:06 TOT 21:42

13. Lauren Goss (USA) B 11:22 T1 00:53 R 5:50 T2 00:26 S 3:13 TOT 21:44

14. Leanda Cave (GBR) B 11:09 T1 1:02 R 5:52 T2 00:32 S 3L28 TOT 22:03

15. Sarah Crowley (AUS) B 11:33 T1 00:59 R 6:01 T2 00:26 S 3:30 TOT 22:29