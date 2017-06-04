Swim Bike Run
Slowtwitch.com
Slowtwitch.com
Search menu
Home > Articles > News > Butterfield, Roy win Raleigh 70.3

Local Listings

Butterfield, Roy win Raleigh 70.3

Timothy Carlson Sun Jun 04 2017

Tyler Butterfield of Bermuda ran down Andrew Yoder of the U.S. and Stephanie Roy of Canada ran down a U.S. trio of Lauren Brandon, Liz Lyles and Lesley Smith to earn the elite titles at Ironman 70.3 Raleigh.

Men

Slideshow

- © Ironman.com

Antoine Jolicoeur Desroches of Canada led the swim in 24:55 which gave him a 5 seconds advantage on Yoder, 7 seconds on Butterfield, 9 seconds on James Hadley of Great Britain, 1:38 on Jason Laundry of Canada, 3:12 on Luke McKenzie of Australia, and 3:27 on Kennett Peterson of the U.S.

At 24 miles, renowned biker Andrew Yoder seized the lead by 3 seconds over Butterfield at 24 miles, followed by Jackson Laundry and Desroches about 2:20 back. A third pack of five including Matthew Russell, Peterson, Hadley, Derek Kidwell, and Matthew Wisthoff trailed by 3:45 to 3:56.

After a race-best 2:03:14 bike split, Yoder led the way into T2 by 3:14 over Butterfield, 4:22 over Laundry, 5:43 over Peterson, 5:44 over Russell, 7:47 over Desroches, and 10:19 over Hadley.

Yoder held his advantage over Butterfield through 3.47 miles, but by 6.63 miles the Bermudan cut his deficit to 2:20. Laundry was also moving up, trailing Butterfield by just 7 seconds while Peterson fell back to 6:11 arrears.

Two-thirds through the run, Butterfield passed Yoder on his way to a 1:19:22 run and a finish of 3:53:22, 1:48 ahead of runner-up Yoder and 2:54 ahead of 3rd place Laundry.

Women

As is her habit, Lauren Brandon of the U.S. swam 24:46 and led the women's swim wave by a proverbial mile – 2:59 ahead of Laurel Wassner, 3:01 on Christen Brown, 3:02 on Kathryn Thomas, 3:40 on overall contender Lesley Smith, 4:08 on Sarah Cameto, 4:12 on Roy, and 4:55 on Liz Lyles.

In concert with her swim power, Brandon maintained her lead on the bike leg. At 24 miles she led a four-woman pack including Lyles by 3:48, Brown by 3:51, Wassner by 3:52, and Smith by 3:54. Lurking 40 seconds further back was a five-woman pack including Cameto, Roy and Skye Moensch.

After a women’s 2nd-best 2:25:21 bike split, Brandon led the women into T2 by 3:48 over Lyles, 5:12 over Roy, 5:39 over Skye Moensch, 5:42 over Lesley Smith, and 5:46 over Christen Brown.

After 3.4 miles, Brandon’s lead slipped to 1:10 over fast-advancing Lyles, with Roy 2:06 down and Smith 3:14 arrears. Halfway through the half marathon, Roy look the lead by 10 seconds over Lyles and 1:08 on Smith, with Brandon 1:46 back.

After a women’s-best 1:21:24 run, Roy finished in 4:19:59 with a 1:47 margin of victory over Smith (1:22:17 run) and 4:54 over 3rd-place Lyles (1:27:56 run). After a 1:37:40 run, Brandon held on for 4th-place, 10:57 back of the winner.

Ironman 70.3 Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina
June 4, 2017
S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.

Results

Men

1. Tyler Butterfield (BER) 3:53:22
2. Andrew Yoder (USA) 3:55:10
3. Jackson Laundry (CAN) 3:56:16
4. Kennett Peterson (USA) 3:59:05
5. James Hadley (GBR) 4:00:01
6. Matthew Russell (USA) 4:02:55
7. Adam Ostot (USA) 4:04:39
8. Tyler Jordan (USA) 4:07:22
9. Antoine Jolicoeur Desroches (CAN) 4:10:11
10. Sean Daugherty (USA) 4:10:24

Women

1. Stephanie Roy (CAN) 4:19:59
2. Lesley Smith (USA) 4:21:46
3. Liz Lyles (USA) 4:24:53
4. Lauren Brandon (USA) 4:30:56
5. Skye Moensch (USA) 4:31:35
6. Christen Brown (USA) 4:32:38
7. Laurel Wassner (USA) 4:37:28
8. Carly Johan (USA) 4:39:47
9. Stephanie Jones (USA) 4:41:30
10. Emily Sherrard (USA) 4:43:30

Related Articles

Russell, Barnett win Raleigh 70.3

Sun Jun 05 2016

Dreitz, Kessler take 70.3 Raleigh

Sun May 31 2015

Bennetts rule Raleigh 70.3

Sun Jun 02 2013

17116 Bob's Gap Rd, Valyermo, CA 93563-0056
661.944.5239
slowman-AT-slowtwitch-DOT-com

Advertise with us

@1999-2016 Slowtwitch, Inc., and Slowtwitch.com
Reproduction of material from any Slowtwitch.com page
without written permission is strictly prohibited.