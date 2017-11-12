Eberhardt, Wilson triumphant at Challenge Shepparton

Anna Eberhardt of Hungary and Dan Wilson of Australia took the elite titles at the Challenge Shepparton half distance.



Eberhardt overcame a 10th-place, 7:35 deficit on the swim with a women’s 3rd-best bike split that whittled her deficit to 6:53. Eberhardt charged to the front with a women’s-best run to finish in 4:33:26 with a 22 seconds margin of victory over Jane Fardell of Australia and 35 seconds over 3rd-place Renee Kiley of Australia.



Wilson led the men’s contest wire-to-wire with a race-best 24:18 swim, a 5th-fastest 2:07:42 bike split and a race-best 1:14:10 run to finish in 3:48:31 at the head of a 1-2-3 Australian sweep ahead of runner-up David Mainwaring and 3rd place Luke Bell.



Women

Claire Davis of Australia led the women's swim wave with a 27:48 split that gave her a 1:22 lead on Jacqui Allen of Australia, 2:13 over Brittany Campbell of Canada, 2:25 over Jane Fardell of Australia, 2:35 over Kate Bramley of Australia, 3:23 over Tracy Morrison of Australia, 3:57 over Holly Khan of Australia, 4:12 over Kiley, and 7:35 over Eberhardt.



After a women’s-best 2:22:05 bike split, Kiley led the women's field into T2 by 4:47 over Khan (2:27:07 split), 7:23 over Fardell, 8:06 over Davis, and 8:53 over Eberhardt (3rd-best 2:27:35 bike split).



It took her to the final 2 kilometers, but on her way to the women’s-best 1:27:43 run Eberhardt passed Fardell and finished in 4:33:26 with a 22 seconds margin over Fardell (1:29:05 run) and 35 seconds over 3rd-place finisher Kiley (1:36:15 run).



Men

With his ITU Olympic distance speed, Wilson led the swim with a 24:18 split that gave him a 1:47 lead over fellow Aussie Nathan Buschkuehl, 1:49 on Leon Griffin of Australia, 1:52 on Mainwaring, 1:57 on Lachlan Kerin of Australia, 2:01 on Bell, 2:11 on Steve McKenna of Australia, and 4:55 on Cameron Brown of New Zealand.



After a 5th-best 2:07:42 bike split, Wilson led the field into T2 by 1:40 over Dougal Allan of New Zealand (race-best 2:04:19 bike split), 1:42 over Bell, 1:52 over Lachlan Kerin of Australia, 3:02 over Mainwaring, 3:04 over Nathan Shearer of Australia, and 9:25 over Brown (2:12:12 bike split).



Wilson then sped away with a race-best 1:14:10 half marathon that brought him to the finish in 3:48:31 with a 5:10 margin of victory over Mainwaring (3rd-best 1:16:15 run) and 5:44 over 3rd-place Bell (1:17:51 run).

Challenge Shepparton

Shepparton, Australia

November 12, 2017

S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.



Results



Women



1. Anna Eberhardt (HUN) 4:33:26 S 35:23 B 2:27:35 R 1:27:43

2. Jane Fardell (AUS) 4:33:48 S 30:13 B 2:31:15 R 1:29:05

3. Renee Kiley (AUS) 4:34:01 S 32:00 B 2:22:05 R 1:36:15

4. Holly Khan (AUS) 4:35:30 S 31:45 B 2:27:07 R 1:34:08

5. Claire Davis (AUS) 4:36:33 S 27:48 B 2:34:23 R 1:31:26

6. Jacqueline Allen (GBR) 4:41:39 S 29:10 B 2:34:40 R 1:34:58

7. Tracy Morrison (AUS) 4:43:42 S 31:11 B 2:35:17 R 1:33:56

8. Kate Bramley (AUS) 4:49:18 S 30:23 B 2:43:46 R 1:31:57

9. Brittany Campbell (CAN) 4:52:54 S 30:01 B 2:42:37 R 1:36:32

10. Alexandra Lockie (AUS) 4:53:55 S 33:43 B 2:33:23 R 1:43:41



Men



1. Dan Wilson (AUS) 3:48:31 S 24:18 B 2:07:42 R 1:14:10

2. David Mainwaring (AUS) 3:53:41 S 26:10 B 2:08:52 R 1:16:15

3. Luke Bell (AUS) 3:54:15 S 26:19 B 2:07:23 R 1:17:51

4. Dougal Allan (NZL) 3:55:10 S 29:21 B 2:04:19 R 1:18:53

5. Lachlan Kerin (AUS) 3:59:49 S 26:15 B 2:07:37 R 1:22:28

6. Cameron Brown (NZL) 4:00:28 S 29:13 B 2:12:12 R 1:16:12

7. Nathan Shearer (AUS) 4:02:11 S 29:15 B 2:05:49 R 1:24:15

8. Leon Griffin (AUS) 4:02:40 S 26:07 B 2:12:32 R 1:21:37

9. Steve McKenna (AUS 4:04:55 S 26:29 B 2:11:28 R 1:24:23

10. Nathan Buschkuehl (AUS) 4:07:42 S 26:05 B 2:12:34 R 1:26:33