Swim Bike Run
Slowtwitch.com
Slowtwitch.com
Search menu
Home > Articles > News > Eberhardt, Wilson triumphant at Challenge Shepparton

Local Listings

Eberhardt, Wilson triumphant at Challenge Shepparton

Timothy Carlson Sun Nov 12 2017

Anna Eberhardt of Hungary and Dan Wilson of Australia took the elite titles at the Challenge Shepparton half distance.

Eberhardt overcame a 10th-place, 7:35 deficit on the swim with a women’s 3rd-best bike split that whittled her deficit to 6:53. Eberhardt charged to the front with a women’s-best run to finish in 4:33:26 with a 22 seconds margin of victory over Jane Fardell of Australia and 35 seconds over 3rd-place Renee Kiley of Australia.

Wilson led the men’s contest wire-to-wire with a race-best 24:18 swim, a 5th-fastest 2:07:42 bike split and a race-best 1:14:10 run to finish in 3:48:31 at the head of a 1-2-3 Australian sweep ahead of runner-up David Mainwaring and 3rd place Luke Bell.

Women

Claire Davis of Australia led the women's swim wave with a 27:48 split that gave her a 1:22 lead on Jacqui Allen of Australia, 2:13 over Brittany Campbell of Canada, 2:25 over Jane Fardell of Australia, 2:35 over Kate Bramley of Australia, 3:23 over Tracy Morrison of Australia, 3:57 over Holly Khan of Australia, 4:12 over Kiley, and 7:35 over Eberhardt.

After a women’s-best 2:22:05 bike split, Kiley led the women's field into T2 by 4:47 over Khan (2:27:07 split), 7:23 over Fardell, 8:06 over Davis, and 8:53 over Eberhardt (3rd-best 2:27:35 bike split).

It took her to the final 2 kilometers, but on her way to the women’s-best 1:27:43 run Eberhardt passed Fardell and finished in 4:33:26 with a 22 seconds margin over Fardell (1:29:05 run) and 35 seconds over 3rd-place finisher Kiley (1:36:15 run).

Men

With his ITU Olympic distance speed, Wilson led the swim with a 24:18 split that gave him a 1:47 lead over fellow Aussie Nathan Buschkuehl, 1:49 on Leon Griffin of Australia, 1:52 on Mainwaring, 1:57 on Lachlan Kerin of Australia, 2:01 on Bell, 2:11 on Steve McKenna of Australia, and 4:55 on Cameron Brown of New Zealand.

After a 5th-best 2:07:42 bike split, Wilson led the field into T2 by 1:40 over Dougal Allan of New Zealand (race-best 2:04:19 bike split), 1:42 over Bell, 1:52 over Lachlan Kerin of Australia, 3:02 over Mainwaring, 3:04 over Nathan Shearer of Australia, and 9:25 over Brown (2:12:12 bike split).

Wilson then sped away with a race-best 1:14:10 half marathon that brought him to the finish in 3:48:31 with a 5:10 margin of victory over Mainwaring (3rd-best 1:16:15 run) and 5:44 over 3rd-place Bell (1:17:51 run).

Challenge Shepparton
Shepparton, Australia
November 12, 2017
S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.

Results

Women

1. Anna Eberhardt (HUN) 4:33:26 S 35:23 B 2:27:35 R 1:27:43
2. Jane Fardell (AUS) 4:33:48 S 30:13 B 2:31:15 R 1:29:05
3. Renee Kiley (AUS) 4:34:01 S 32:00 B 2:22:05 R 1:36:15
4. Holly Khan (AUS) 4:35:30 S 31:45 B 2:27:07 R 1:34:08
5. Claire Davis (AUS) 4:36:33 S 27:48 B 2:34:23 R 1:31:26
6. Jacqueline Allen (GBR) 4:41:39 S 29:10 B 2:34:40 R 1:34:58
7. Tracy Morrison (AUS) 4:43:42 S 31:11 B 2:35:17 R 1:33:56
8. Kate Bramley (AUS) 4:49:18 S 30:23 B 2:43:46 R 1:31:57
9. Brittany Campbell (CAN) 4:52:54 S 30:01 B 2:42:37 R 1:36:32
10. Alexandra Lockie (AUS) 4:53:55 S 33:43 B 2:33:23 R 1:43:41

Men

1. Dan Wilson (AUS) 3:48:31 S 24:18 B 2:07:42 R 1:14:10
2. David Mainwaring (AUS) 3:53:41 S 26:10 B 2:08:52 R 1:16:15
3. Luke Bell (AUS) 3:54:15 S 26:19 B 2:07:23 R 1:17:51
4. Dougal Allan (NZL) 3:55:10 S 29:21 B 2:04:19 R 1:18:53
5. Lachlan Kerin (AUS) 3:59:49 S 26:15 B 2:07:37 R 1:22:28
6. Cameron Brown (NZL) 4:00:28 S 29:13 B 2:12:12 R 1:16:12
7. Nathan Shearer (AUS) 4:02:11 S 29:15 B 2:05:49 R 1:24:15
8. Leon Griffin (AUS) 4:02:40 S 26:07 B 2:12:32 R 1:21:37
9. Steve McKenna (AUS 4:04:55 S 26:29 B 2:11:28 R 1:24:23
10. Nathan Buschkuehl (AUS) 4:07:42 S 26:05 B 2:12:34 R 1:26:33

Related Articles

Salthouse, Wilson take Challenge Shepparton

Sun Nov 13 2016

The Weekend Box Nov 15 2015

Sun Nov 15 2015

Amberger and Luxford prevail at rainy Challenge Shepparton

Sat Nov 15 2014

Our Partners

17116 Bob's Gap Rd, Valyermo, CA 93563-0056
661.944.5239
slowman-AT-slowtwitch-DOT-com

Advertise with us

@1999-2016 Slowtwitch, Inc., and Slowtwitch.com
Reproduction of material from any Slowtwitch.com page
without written permission is strictly prohibited.