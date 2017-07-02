Swim Bike Run
Jan Frodeno, Eva Wutti triumph at Ironman Austria

Jan Frodeno, Eva Wutti triumph at Ironman Austria

Timothy Carlson Sun Jul 02 2017

Jan Frodeno of Germany didn’t set any records but validated his Kona entry with a dominating victory at Ironman Austria. Eva Wutti of Austria ran down Michelle Vesterby and Corinne Abraham to finish with a 1:38 margin of victory at Kärnten.

Frodeno, the two-time Ironman World Champion, 2015 Ironman 70.3 World Champion and 2008 Olympic champion, won wire-to-wire with race-best swim, bike and run splits. His 7:57:20 finish time was only the 10th fastest in Ironman Austria history but it was enough to defeat runner-up Eneko Llanos of Spain by 15:23 and validate his 2017 Kona qualification.

Austrian Eva Wutti, who has broken the 9-hour Ironman-distance mark 4 times, did not come close to her 8:37:36 PR at the distance, but ran down Corinne Abraham of Great Britain with a few kilometers to go to stand atop the women's podium at Kärnten.

The race was marred by the death of a competitor on the bike leg. Local media reported that a 58-year-old Austrian man fell off his bike and was brought to a hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced dead. Organizers did not release the man’s name nor the cause of death. They issued a statement: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends, whom we have offered our full support."

Men

Frodeno led the swim with a 46:29 split which gave him a 1:55 lead in Ivan Raña of Spain, 4:02 on Tim Brydenbach of Belgium, 4:04 on Antony Costes of France, and 4:08 on Eneko Llanos of Spain.

Halfway through the bike leg, Frodeno had an 8:23 lead on Llanos, 8:25 on Paul Ruttman of Austria, 8:55 on Costes, 8:59 on David Plese of Slovenia, and 9:01 and 9:08 on Anton Blokhin of Belarus and Viktor Zyemtsev of Ukraine. After a race-best 4:19:45 bike split which was 8:08 better than the next-best split of Michael Weiss of Austria and 9:13 better than the 3rd-best split of Llanos, Frodeno entered T2 with 13:38 and 13:39 gaps on Llanos and Costes.

After a race-best 2:46:09 marathon – 1:43 better than Llanos and 1:48 better than Zyemtsev – Frodeno finished in 7:57:20 with a 15:23 margin of victory over the Spaniard and 19:45 on Zyemtsev.

Frodeno’s finish time was 10th best in Ironman Austria history and 11:22 behind the Kärnten race record set by Marino Vanhoenacker in 2015.

Women

Michelle Vesterby of Denmark led the women's swim wave in 53:52, which gave her a 38 seconds lead on Michaela Herlbauer of Austria, 3:36 on Bianca Steurer of Austria, 4:32 on Wutti, and 5:53 on Abraham.

Halfway through the 180km bike leg, Vesterby forged a 3:32 lead on Steurer, 4:44 on Herlbauer, 8:47 on Wutti, and 10:17 on Abraham. After a women’s-best 5:00:11 bike split, Vesterby had a 5:55 lead on Abraham (5:00:12 bike split), 6:06 on Wutti (5:04:39 bike split), and 14:09 on Steurer.

After 17km of the run, Vesterby’s lead was cut to 1:25 on Wutti and 2:41 on Abraham. Just after halfway through the marathon, Wutti took the lead with Abraham just 45 seconds behind Vesterby. With only 5 kilometers to go, Wutti led Abraham by 48 seconds, with Vesterby 5:03 arrears.

After a women's-fastest 2:57:43 marathon, Wutti finished in 9:06:25 with a 1:38 margin of victory over Abraham (3:03:14 run split) and 10:19 over 3rd-place Vesterby (3:17:19 marathon).

Wutti’s winning time was 20:48 slower than her 2015 Ironman Austria winning time, 25:08 slower than Mirinda Carfrae's women's race record time at Kärnten, and 28:49 slower than Wutti's 2013 Ironman distance PR at Ironman Copenhagen.

Ironman Austria
Kärnten, Austria
July 2, 2017
S 2.4 mi. / B 112 mi. / R 26.2 mi.

Results

Men

1. Jan Frodeno (GER) 7:57:20
2. Eneko Llanos (ESP) 8:12:43
3. Viktor Zyemtsev (UKR) 8:17:05
4. David Plese (SLO) 8:19:13
5. Michael Weiss (AUT) 8:22:42
6. Anton Blokhin (BLR) 8:25:07
7. Lars Petter Stormo (NOR) 8:36:25 * M35-39
8. Matt Burton (AUS) 8:39:08
9. Christian Birngruber (AUT) 8:43:39
10. Daniel Niederreiter (AUT) 8:45:40

Women

1. Eva Wutti (AUT) 9:06:25
2. Corinne Abraham (GBR) 9:08:03
3. Michelle Vesterby (DNK) 9:16:44
4. Lucia Erat (SUI) 9:26:25 * F30-34
5. Bianca Steurer (AUT) 9:33:00
6. Leanne Fanoy (UAE) 9:39:07 * F18-24
7. Michaela Rudolf (AUT) 9:44:31 * F45-49
8. Kelly Fillnow (USA) 9:49:15
9. Kamila Polak (AUT) 9:55:33
10. Olga Kowalska (POL) 9:59:26

