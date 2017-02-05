Swim Bike Run
Reed, Crowley conquer Hell of the West

Timothy Carlson Sun Feb 05 2017

Australians Timothy Reed and Sarah Crowley dominated the men’s and women's fields at the 28th Hell of the West Triathlon in Goondiwindi, Queensland, Australia.

Men

Reed rallied from a third-best 20 kilometer swim with a by-far best 1:53:29 split for the 80 kilometer bike leg and a men’s-fastest 1:15:30 for the 20 kilometer run to finish in 3:38:42. Reed made it an all-Aussie podium with an 8:43 margin of victory over Daniel Stein and 9:59 over 3rd-place Luke McKenzie.

The win starts Reed’s 2017 on the same winning track as his 2016 season, which included wins at Ironman 70.3 Worlds, Ironman Australia, Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific and Ironman 70.3 Thailand.

Stein began with an 8th-best 30:33 swim followed by a 3rd-best 1:57:40 bike leg and 4th-best 1:19:11 run to finish in 3:47:25. McKenzie combined a men’s 4th-best 29:47 swim with a 10th-fastest 2:02:38 bike and a 2nd-fastest 1:16:06 run to finish in 3:48:41.

Nicholas Hull took 4th in 3:50:17 and age grouper Josh Minogue began with a 2nd-best 28:34 swim to take 5th in 3:51:41.

Women

Sarah Crowley led the women's race wire-to-wire with women’s-best 31:04 swim and 2:04:16 bike legs and wrapped up matters with a women’s 3rd–fastest 1:22:43 run. Crowley finished in 3:58:03 with a 7:10 margin of victory over Emma Bilham of Switzerland and 12:04 over 3rd-place Katey Gibb of Australia.

Crowley is coming off a 3rd place at Ironman 70.3 Dubai last month, and a 15th at Ironman Worlds and 13th Ironman 70.3 Worlds last year.

Hell of the West Triathlon
Goondiwindi, Queensland, Australia
February 5, 2017
S 2k / B 80k / R 20k

Results

Men

1. Timothy Reed (AUS) 3:38:42
2. Daniel Stein (AUS) 3:47:25
3. Luke McKenzie (AUS) 3:48:41
4. Nicholas Hull (AUS) 3:50:17
5. Josh Minogue (AUS) 3:51:41 * M25-29

Women

1. Sarah Crowley (AUS) 3:58:03
2. Emma Bilham (SUI) 4:05:13
3. Katey Gibb (AUS) 4:10:07
4. Fawn Whiting (AUS) 4:15:14
5. Celia Sullohern (AUS) 4:22:42 * F20-24

