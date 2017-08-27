Swim Bike Run
Stein, Philipp win Zell Am See-Kaprun 70.3

Timothy Carlson Sun Aug 27 2017

Boris Stein of Germany won it with a race-best bike split and 5th-best run while Laura Philipp dominated with women’s-best bike and run splits to prevail at Ironman 70.3 Zell Am See-Kaprun.

Men

© Ironman.com

Stein overcame a 1:57 deficit after the swim with a race-best 2:12:10 bike split that brought him within 31 seconds of fellow German Nils Frommhold at T2. After 7 kilometers of the run, Stein passed Frommhold and closed with a 1:19:30 run to finish in 4:02:50 with a 1:27 margin of victory over Andreas Giglmayr of Austria (1:16:52 run) and 2:51 over 3rd place finisher Frommhold (1:22:52 run). Ivan Raña of Spain finished fast with a race-best 1:15:41 run to take 4th, 5:20 behind the leader.

Women

Laura Philipp of Germany emerged from the water in 5th place, 1:40 behind swim leader Beatrice Weiss of Austria and 1:39 behind Anja Beranek of Germany. After 35 kilometers of the bike leg, Philipp took charge on a steep hill, leading Beranek by 50 seconds, Weiss by 1:39, and Nina Derron of Switzerland by 6:34.

After a women's-best 2:22:32 bike split, Philipp arrived at T2 with a 1:25 lead on Beranek (2:25:29 bike split), 12:07 on Derron, 12:50 on Pleuni Hooijman of Netherlands, 14:08 on Sylvia Gehnböck of Austria, 14:09 on Weiss, and 14:37 on Maja Stage Nielsen of Denmark.

By 7.2km of the run, Philipp stretched her lead to 4:33 on Beranek, 14:33 on Derron, 17:10 on Elisabeth Grüber of Austria, and 17:11 on Stage Nielsen.

After a women’s-fastest 1:22:13 run, Philipp finished in 4:17:45 with an 11:39 margin of victory over Beranek (1:32:32 run) and 18:57 over 3rd place overall and 25-29 age group winner Anna Przybilla of Austria.

Ironman 70.3 Zell Am See-Kaprun
Zell Am See-Kaprun, Austria
August 27, 2017
S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.

Results

Men

1. Boris Stein (GER) 4:02:50 S 26:11 B 2:12:10 R 1:19:30
2. Andreas Giglmayr (AUT) 4:04:17 S 24:21 B 2:17:47 R 1:16:52
3. Nils Frommhold (GER) 4:05:41 S 24:14 B 2:13:14 R 1:22:52
4. Ivan Raña (ESP) 4:08:10 S 24:19 B 2:23:15 R 1:15:41
5. Adrian Haller (SUI) 4:08:36 S 25:14 B 2:16:48 R 1:21:15

Women

1. Laura Philipp (GER) 4:17:45 S 27:31 B 2:22:32 R 1:22:13
2. Anja Beranek (GER) 4:29:24 S 25:51 B 2:25:29 R 1:32:32
3. Anna Przybilla (AUT) 4:36:42 *F25-29 S 31:57 B 2:30:25 R 1:28:02
4. Elisabeth Gruber (AUT) 4:38:07 S 30:23 B 2:35:08 R 1:26:56
5. Maja Stage Nielsen (DNK) 4:40:11 S 28:13 B 2:35:58 R 1:30:07

