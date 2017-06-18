Swim Bike Run
Slowtwitch.com
Slowtwitch.com
Search menu
Home > Articles > News > Stein, Sämmler win Challenge Heilbronn

Local Listings

Stein, Sämmler win Challenge Heilbronn

Timothy Carlson Sun Jun 18 2017

Germans Boris Stein and Daniela Sämmler prevailed at the half distance Challenge Heilbronn.

Men

Slideshow

Florian Angert of Germany led the swim in 22:04, which gave him a 1:14 lead on Alex Polizzi of Italy, 1:43 on Horst Reichel of Germany, 1:46 on Timo Bracht of Germany, 2:00 on Trevor Wurtele of Canada, and 2:02 on Stein.

After a race-best 2:18:39 bike split, Stein led Angert by 5:09, Bracht by 5:54, Wurtele by 6:45 and Reichel by 7:03.

Wurtele made the biggest move with a race-best 1:14:27 run which cut Stein’s lead by 2:17. But it was only enough to advance to second place, 4:33 behind the winner. Horst Reichel’s 2nd-best 1:14:32 run brought him to the finish in 3rd place, 29 seconds behind Wurtele.

Women

Sämmler started her day 1:37 behind Heather Wurtele of Canada after a 1.9 km swim in the Neckar, while co-favorite Yvonne Van Vlerken of the Netherlands was 3 seconds further back in 3rd. At the beginning of the cycling leg, Van Vlerken crashed and had to withdraw with multiple bruises and gravel wounds. Sämmler then took a 4:31 lead on Wurtele with a women’s-best 2:36:39 bike split.

Wurtele reduced 3:22 of Sämmler’s lead with a women’s-best 1:24:20 half marathon run. But Sämmler withstood the charge, finishing in 4:34:33 with a 1:08 margin of victory over Wurtele and 16:15 over 3rd-place Svenja Thös of Germany. Elisa Vallera of Italy took 4th in 4:52:47 and six-time Ironman World Champion Natascha Badmann of Switzerland, at the age of 50, took 5th place, 4 seconds behind Vallera,

Sparkassen Challenge Heilbronn Half
Heilbronn, Germany
June 18, 2017
S 1.9k / B 90k / R 21k

Results

Men

1. Boris Stein (GER) 4:02:32
2. Trevor Wurtele (CAN) 4:07:05
3. Horst Reichl (GER) 4:07:34
4. Florian Angert (GER) 4:08:51
5. Timo Bracht (GER) 4:10:56

Women

1. Daniela Sämmler (GER) 4:34:33
2. Heather Wurtele (CAN) 4:35:41
3. Svenja Thös (GER) 4:50:48
4. Elisa Vallera (ITA) 4:52:47
5. Natascha Badmann (SUI) 4:52:51

Related Articles

There is a new Kona bike sheriff named Boris

Tue May 30 2017

Having Fun with The Wurteles

Wed Apr 19 2017

Bracht, Sämmler win IM Mallorca

Sat Sep 26 2015

17116 Bob's Gap Rd, Valyermo, CA 93563-0056
661.944.5239
slowman-AT-slowtwitch-DOT-com

Advertise with us

@1999-2016 Slowtwitch, Inc., and Slowtwitch.com
Reproduction of material from any Slowtwitch.com page
without written permission is strictly prohibited.