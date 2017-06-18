Stein, Sämmler win Challenge Heilbronn

Germans Boris Stein and Daniela Sämmler prevailed at the half distance Challenge Heilbronn.



Men

Florian Angert of Germany led the swim in 22:04, which gave him a 1:14 lead on Alex Polizzi of Italy, 1:43 on Horst Reichel of Germany, 1:46 on Timo Bracht of Germany, 2:00 on Trevor Wurtele of Canada, and 2:02 on Stein.



After a race-best 2:18:39 bike split, Stein led Angert by 5:09, Bracht by 5:54, Wurtele by 6:45 and Reichel by 7:03.



Wurtele made the biggest move with a race-best 1:14:27 run which cut Stein’s lead by 2:17. But it was only enough to advance to second place, 4:33 behind the winner. Horst Reichel’s 2nd-best 1:14:32 run brought him to the finish in 3rd place, 29 seconds behind Wurtele.



Women



Sämmler started her day 1:37 behind Heather Wurtele of Canada after a 1.9 km swim in the Neckar, while co-favorite Yvonne Van Vlerken of the Netherlands was 3 seconds further back in 3rd. At the beginning of the cycling leg, Van Vlerken crashed and had to withdraw with multiple bruises and gravel wounds. Sämmler then took a 4:31 lead on Wurtele with a women’s-best 2:36:39 bike split.



Wurtele reduced 3:22 of Sämmler’s lead with a women’s-best 1:24:20 half marathon run. But Sämmler withstood the charge, finishing in 4:34:33 with a 1:08 margin of victory over Wurtele and 16:15 over 3rd-place Svenja Thös of Germany. Elisa Vallera of Italy took 4th in 4:52:47 and six-time Ironman World Champion Natascha Badmann of Switzerland, at the age of 50, took 5th place, 4 seconds behind Vallera,

Sparkassen Challenge Heilbronn Half

Heilbronn, Germany

June 18, 2017

S 1.9k / B 90k / R 21k



Results



Men



1. Boris Stein (GER) 4:02:32

2. Trevor Wurtele (CAN) 4:07:05

3. Horst Reichl (GER) 4:07:34

4. Florian Angert (GER) 4:08:51

5. Timo Bracht (GER) 4:10:56



Women



1. Daniela Sämmler (GER) 4:34:33

2. Heather Wurtele (CAN) 4:35:41

3. Svenja Thös (GER) 4:50:48

4. Elisa Vallera (ITA) 4:52:47

5. Natascha Badmann (SUI) 4:52:51

