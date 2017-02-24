The (Slowtwitch Road) Show Goes On!

Slowtwitch will kick off its 2017 Road Show season at Inside Out Sports in just over a week. This is the first of 11 Road Shows in the U.S. during 2017. As was the case last year, the Cary, NC, based retailer is the place where the tour begins.



Saturday, March 4, 2017 is the day.



Your author, Slowtwitch founder and publisher Dan Empfield (me), will be there. But I’m not the only one who’ll be there! Nor the most important one.



First! The vendors: Wahoo Fitness, Quintana Roo, Cervelo, blueseventy, Hoka One One, and Infinit Nutrition will all be there (and some additional vendors perhaps). Last year we sold a lot of bikes at this show! Why? Because there were special incentives to buy them. Likewise running shoes, wetsuits and the rest.

More on the Slowtwitch Road Show at Inside Out Sports is below, but here is the entire Road Show tour:



Mar 4, Saturday: Cary, NC: Inside Out Sports

Mar 12, Sunday: Detroit, MI: Fraser Bicycles

March 18, Saturday: Tri Shop Dallas

Mar 19, Sunday: San Diego, CA: Moment Cycle Sports

Mar 25, Saturday: San Francisco CA: Sports Basement Presidio

Mar 26, Sunday: Rocklin, CA: Rocklin Endurance

Apr 1, Saturday: Washington DC Bonzai

Apr 29, Stamford, CT: Pacific Cycling & Multisport

Apr 30, Jersey Shore, NJ: Brielle Cyclery

May 6, Saturday: Santa Barbara, CA: Hazards

May 13, Saturday: Chicago: Live Grit



I will be demo’ing saddles using a quick-change saddle changing contraption on Inside Out Sport’s fit bike. This was very popular last year and a lot of saddles were tried, and sold. It’s no charge, but this is by appointment only! Snooze you lose. (Some images from last year’s Road Show at Inside Out are sprinkled below.)

Endurance Edge will be offering sweat testing and VO2 testing. Each is normally $199, each is $179 for Inside Out Sports Tri Club members. It’s a good way for people having issues with hydration and cramping to have their sweat rate analyzed, make your appointments here. Endurance Edge will also be doing some dry needling demos.



Infinit Nutrition will be at the Road Show and Chris Newport will calibrate the sweat test results to the ideal Infinit formula for those interested.



Also at the Slowtwitch Road Show Nicole Sangastiano, who lost over 100 lbs through triathlon! Bobby Dixon is on the mend from an MTB accident which ruptured his lung and broken his pelvis. Diane Huis, who races with Type 1 diabetes, will also attend.

There is a Wahoo Kickr studio at Inside Out, and there will be Wahoo Trainer classes, during which the Chattanooga 70.3 course will be ridden. The classes are taught by Intercyclo and you’ll go there to sign up. Wahoo riders will take off at 9am, 1pm, and 4pm. It’s by appointment, and it’s $10 to ride. (Some folks find that riding the course is a great way to facilitate the Endurance Edge sweat test – you can do both at the same time.)



Here is the full itinerary:



8:30am: Serving Bagels, Coffee, Infinit (to our runners)

9:00am: Life Tme Run Sponsored by Hoka (6mi)

9:00am: First Wahoo Group Ride (on the Chattanooga 70.3 course.)

10:30am: Yoga with Coach Stacey

11:30am: Presentation by Cervelo on the P5X

12:00noon: Outdoor road ride led by the Jiggawatts (30mi)

1:00pm: Second Wahoo Group Ride (Chattanooga 70.3 course on the big screen!)

1:00pm: Chris Newport talks on hydration and nutrition for the full distance

1:30pm: Infinit to present on its new anti-cramp formula

2:00pm: Beer! Appalachian Mountain Brewing Co. & Pharmacy Bottle Shop

2:30 Perseverance and Resiliency by local exceptional athletes

3:30 Presentation by Quintana Roo (along with Jason Biggs) on its PR Series bikes

4:00pm: Third Wahoo Group Ride (again on the Chattanooga 70.3 course.)

Above is a pic of last year's yoga class

Mark Allen appeared at Inside Out Sports' show on behalf of Salming running shoes.

Blueseventy wetsuits were demo'd at a pool less than a mile from the Road Show.