Tim Don, Jeanni Seymour win Boulder 70.3

Tim Don of Great Britain overcame a 2:28 deficit after the bike leg with a race-best run and Jeanni Seymour of South Africa overcame a 1:24 deficit at T2 with a women's 3rd-fastest run to win Ironman 70.3 Boulder.

Don started with a 7th-best 25:42 swim that put him 58 seconds behind swim leader Matt Chrabot, then advanced to 4th with a 6th-best 1:57:30 bike leg that put him two and a half minutes behind bike leader Chrabot and 2nd-place Jake Montgomery of Australia. Don passed Montgomery and then Chrabot about 5 miles into the run. He closed the deal with a race-best 1:16:06 half marathon that brought him to the line in 3:41:32 with a 2:20 margin of victory over Chrabot and 2:45 over 3rd-place Ben Hoffman.

Seymour started with a women’s 4th-best 28:04 swim in Boulder Reservoir that was 1:13 behind swim leader Alicia Kaye. Seymour hung tough on the bike leg, as her women’s 3rd-best 2:11:51 split kept her deficit to Kaye at 1:24. Seymour swiftly went to work on the two-loop half marathon as she reduced her deficit by a minute in the first 3 miles of the run and halfway through the 13.1 mile run carved out a 1:29 lead on Kaye and 5:29 on Lesley Smith of the U.S.



After a women’s 3rd-best 1:25:07 run, Seymour finished in 4:07:56 with a 3:09 margin of victory over Leslie Smith, who passed Kaye with a women's-best 1:23:28 run that gave her a 2:04 margin over the 3rd-place finisher.

Ironman 70.3 Boulder

Boulder, Colorado

August 5, 2017

S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.



Results



Men



1. Tim Don (GBR) 3:41:32 S 25:40 B 1:57:30 R 1:16:06

2. Matt Chrabot (USA) 3:43:52 S 24:42 B 1:55:47 R 1:20:32

3. Ben Hoffman (USA) 3:44:17 S 25:47 B 1:57:23 R 1:18:40

4. Justin Metzler (USA) 3:45:17 S 25:42 B 1:57:27 R 1:19:41

5. Jake Montgomery (AUS) 3:46:31 S 24:45 B 1:55:41 R 1:23:05

6. Rodolphe Von Berg (USA) 3:46:58 S 25:02 B 1:58:00 R 1:21:22

7. Tripp Hipple (USA) 3:48:37 S 27:39 B 1:59:19 R 1:18:41

8. Mario de Elias (ARG) 3:48:44 S 27:14 B 1:59:52 R 1:18:46

9. Steven McKenna (AUS) 3:52:04 S 26:20 B 2:00:15 R 1:22:14

10. Robbie Deckard (USA) 3:52:09 S 26:29 B 2:01:14 R 1:21:38



Women



1. Jeanni Seymour (RSA) 4:07:56 S 28:05 B 2:11:51 R 1:25:07

2. Leslie Smith (USA) 4:11:05 S 29:58 B 2:14:13 R 1:23:28

3. Alicia Kaye (USA) 4:13:09 S 26:52 B 2:11:37 R 1:31:43

4. Katy Evans (USA) 4:21:32 S 27:56 B 2:19:22 R 1:31:08

5. Leanda Cave (GBR) 4:22:48 S 27:59 B 2:15:32 R 1:35:54

6. Kelly Williamson (USA) 4:23:44 S 28:14 B 2:27:47 R 1:24:43

7. Uli Bromme (USA) 4:24:52 S 32:55 B 2:15:40 R 1:32:22

8. Lenny Ramsey (USA) 4:30:15 S 36:39 B 2:17:30 R 1:31:48

9. Annika Pfitzinger (NZL) 4:33:59 S 31:53 B 2:23:00 R 1:36:14

10. Lauren Capone (USA) 4:37:47 S 31:05 B 2:27:04 R 1:35:33

