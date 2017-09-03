Swim Bike Run
Vanessa Fernandes, Denis Chevrot win Cascais 70.3

Timothy Carlson Sun Sep 03 2017

Home country favorite Vanessa Fernandes came from behind to win her first Ironman 70.3 and Denis Chevrot of France unleashed a race-best run to prevail at Cascais, Portugal.

Slideshow

Fernandes overcame an 8:30 deficit after the bike leg with a by-far women's-fastest 1:21:09 half marathon to finish in 4:33:12 with a 50 seconds margin of victory over Sarah Loehr Muñoz of Spain and 3:30 over 3rd place finisher Sylvia Gehnboeck of Austria.

Fernandes, who set a mark for most consecutive ITU World Cup wins, won the ITU World Championship in 2007 as well as the 2008 Olympic silver medal, took a break from elite triathlon for health reasons from 2011 through 2015. Fernandes has been mixing running road races, some cycling events and has tried a few 70.3 events in 2016 and 2017.

Chevrot swam 24:24, biked 2:10:40 and ran 1:14:49 to finish in 3:55:02 with a 2:43 margin of victory over Philipp Koutny of Switzerland and 20:35 over 3rd place finisher Bruno Pais of Portugal.

WOMEN

Anne Thoren of Sweden led the women’s swim in 26:10, which gave her a 2:13 lead on 2008 Olympic silver medalist Vanessa Fernandes of Portugal, 2:17 on Julie Stephan of France, 2:18 on Saleta Castro of Spain, 2:21 on Sarah Loehr Muñoz of Spain, 2:46 on Sarah Lewis of Great Britain, and 5:26 on Sylvia Gehnboeck of Austria.

After 26km of the bike leg, Thoren increased her lead to 4:03 on Loehr Muñoz, 4:26 on Lewis, 4:39 on Fernandes and 5:37 on Castro.

After cresting the large hill at 75 km, Thoren held a 4:52 lead on Gehnboeck, 6:09 on Loehr Muñoz, 9:41 on Lewis, 10:52 on Castro and a few more minutes on Fernandes. Some time before the finish of the 90km bike leg., Thoren received a penalty which at T2 put her 1:42 behind Gehnboeck, who posted the women's-fastest 2:26:34 bike split, followed by Loehr Muñoz (+2:51) Castro (+6:54) and Fernandes (+8:30).

After 10km of the run, Loehr Muñoz took over the lead by 14 seconds on Gehnboeck, 1:27 on Thoren, 2:58 on Fernandes and 6:32 on Castro.

At the 16km mark, Loehr Muñoz led a swiftly surging Fernandes by 1:07, Gehnboeck by 1:36 and Thoren by 2:38. On her way to a dominating 1:21:09 run split, Fernandes took over the lead at the 19km mark. Fernandes wrapped it up with a 4:33:12 finish which gave her a 50 seconds margin of victory over Loehr Muñoz (1:27:00 run) and 3:30 over 3rd place finisher Gehnboeck (1:34:36 run).

MEN

Denis Chevrot of France led the pro men’s swim in 24:24, which gave him a 45 seconds lead on Philipp Koutny of Switzerland, 1:10 on Ivan Tejero of Spain, 1:50 on Bruno Pais of Portugal and 2:40 on Jordi Pascual Sales of Spain.

After 26km of the bike leg, Koutny held a 2 seconds lead on Chevrot, 5:25 on Tejero, 5:28 on Pais, 5:29 on Carlos Cruz of Portugal, 5:54 on Kevin Sleegers of Netherlands, 6:31 on Tiaan Swart of South Africa and 8:29 on Pascual Sales. After a steep climb from to 75 km, Koutny and Chevrot reached the top together with an 11 minutes lead on Pais.

At T2, Koutny (2:12:44 bike split) led Chevrot (2:10:40 bike split) by 4 seconds and the rest of the field was left arrears by at least 4 kilometers - Pais by 13:02, Javier Molina of Spain by 14:12, and Sleegers by 14:32.

After the first kilometer of the run, Chevrot led Koutny by 1 second, Pais by 13:18 and Tejero by 17:10. At 10km, Chevrot led Koutny by 50 seconds and the rest were out of hope – Pais 16:33 arrears and Tejero trailing by 22:34.

Chevrot crossed the line after a race-best 1:14:49 run in 3:55:02 with a 2:43 margin of victory over Koutny and 20:35 over 3rd place finisher Pais.

Ironman 70.3 Cascais
Cascais, Portugal
September 3, 2017
S 1.2 mi. / B 56 mi. / R 13.1 mi.

Results

Women

1. Vanessa Fernandes (POR) 4:33:12
2. Sarah Loehr Muñoz (ESP) 4:34:02
3. Sylvia Gehnboeck (AUT) 4:36:42
4. Annie Thoren (SWE) 4:37:47
5. Saleta Castro (ESP) 4:39:33

Men

1. Denis Chevrot (FRA) 3:55:02
2. Philipp Koutny (SUI) 3:57:45
3. Bruno Pais (POR) 4:15:36
4. Ivan Tejero (ESP) 4:22:42
5. Mathias Verniau (FRA) 4:26:27

