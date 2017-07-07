Swim Bike Run
A new ride for Andi Böcherer

Herbert Krabel Fri Jul 07 2017

German Andi Böcherer is one of the favorites for the IRONMAN European Championships in Frankfurt and he will be blitzing the bike course on a new Cube C-68 loaded with SRAM components, Zipp wheels and ecyensions and other fine parts.

Slideshow

All is still calm but on Sunday this Cube C-68 will fly along in Frankfurt with Böcherer stomping the pedals.

Böcherer's Zipp extensions are set up fairly narrow and he has opted for Magura hydraulic brakes.

A look at the extensions and the Magura RT8 brakes from the side.

Another perspective of this fast looking Cube C-68 bike.

Böcherer rides a SRAM drive train with a Quarq power meter and a Zipp 808NSW up front and a Zipp Super 9 disc in the back.

The Selle Italia SLR saddle might be unusual, but it works for Böcherer and that is all that matters.

Böcherer races in a Kiwami kit and a UVEX helmet after working closely with STAPS.

During time in the laboratory of Jens Machachek the saddle was moved more forward and Böcherer thinks it is perfect for Frankfurt.

Böcherer finished 7th in 2008, 5th in 2013, 3rd in 2015, 2nd in 2016 and hopes to continue that trend.

