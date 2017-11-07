The Top 15 Kona female Pros on their bikes

Up close and personal with the bikes and components of the Top 15 female Pros at the 2017 IRONMAN World Championships in Kona, Hawaii. All the data you could possibly want - collected for you on a single page, and that includes tire choices and widths, crank lengths, bike sizes, power meters and much more. Most of the athletes featured here were very helpful and answered in a professional and speedy fashion, while others required a bit more effort. In some cases however there sadly was the "sound of silence."
Timothy Carlson provided all the pictures here and without these side images there would be no such features. But now have a closer look and maybe you can help us fill out some of the blanks.
1.
Daniela Ryf
Switzerland
height: 175 cm
weight: 64 kg
bike split: 4:53:10
bike frame: Felt IA FRD
size: 51cm
aero bars: Zipp Vuka Alumina Race
front wheel: DT Swiss PRC 1400 SPLINE 35
rear wheel: DT Swiss ARC 1100 DICUT 80
front tire: Felt Aero Tire, TTR1, 23x700c
rear tire: Felt Aero Tire, TTR1, 23x700c
tubes: BBB SuperLight BTI-72
components: SRAM Red eTap
power meter: none
crank length: 172.5 mm
display: n/a
gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/26
liquid storage: Xlab
saddle: Selle Italia TURBOMATIC GEL FLOW
helmet: Red Bull
pedals: Look Keo
clothing: 2XU
sun glasses/visor: BBB Select
other: secret
2.
Lucy Charles
UK
height: 170 cm
weight: 58 kg
bike split: 4:58:19
bike frame: Specialized Shiv Tri orange
size: Small
aero bars: Drag 2 Zero
front wheel: 64mm Roval
rear wheel: 64mm Roval
front tire: Specialized Turbo Cotton 25mm
rear tire: Specialized Turbo Cotton 28mm
tubes: Continental Light Road 80m value
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: Rotor 2IN Power
crank length: 172.5 mm
display: Garmin 920XT w QR strap
gearing size: front 52 Rotor Qarbon Aero rear 11/25
liquid storage: Xlab Torpedo and Specialized frame inner bladder
saddle: Adamo Attack
helmet: S-Works TT Helmet RedBull paint job
pedals: Shimano Ultegra
cycling shoes: Specialized Tri shoe
clothing: Endura
sun glasses/visor: S-Works visor
other: CeramicSpeed OSPS with smaller top and larger bottom pulley
3.
Sarah Crowley
Australia
height: 160 cm
weight: 53 kg
bike split: 4:57:51
bike frame: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 PRO
size: XS
aero bars: Canyon integrated
front wheel: Enve 4 SES Clincher with Enve carbon hub
rear wheel: Enve 8 SES Clincher with Enve carbon hub
front tire: Continental Grand Prix TT 23mm
rear tire: Continental Grand Prix TT 23mm
tubes: Vittoria
components: Shimano Dura Ace DI2 9001
power meter: none
crank length: 165 mm
display: Wahoo Element Bolt
gearing size: front 56/42 rear 11/28
liquid storage: Canyon integrated hydration
saddle: ISM
helmet: Rudy Project Wing 57
pedals: Look Keo
cycling shoes: Shimano Tri
clothing: Scody sun
glasses/visor: Rudy Project
other: Ceramic Speed OS pulley wheels, bearings throughout and optimized chain
4.
Heather Jackson
USA
height: 162.5 cm
weight: 54 kg
bike split: 4:53:54
bike frame: Cannondale Slice
size: 48 cm
aero bars: 51 Speed Shop Cups and Extensions, ENVE base bar
front wheel: Knight Composite 65
rear wheel: Knight Composite 95
front tire: Continental GP4000S, 700x25c
rear tire: Continental GP4000S, 700x25c
tubes: Continental
components: Shimano Dura-Ace mechanical
power meter: Pioneer
crank length: 165 mm
display: Pioneer Computer
gearing size: rear 11/28
liquid storage: Speedfil A2 with Herbalife 24 CR7 Drive
saddle: ISM
helmet: Rudy Wingspan57
pedals: Look KEO TT
cycling shoes:
clothing: Wattie Ink. Champion Carbon Aero Triathlon Jersey, Wattie Ink. Contender tri short
sun glasses/visor: Rudy Project Tralyx
other: Ceramic Speed bottom bracket, and wheel bearings
5.
Kaisa Sali
Finland
height: 161 cm
weight: 50 kg
bike split: 4:59:50
bike frame: FELT IA FRD
size: 48 aero
bars: Zipp Vuka
front wheel: Zipp 303 Firecrest® Carbon Clincher
rear wheel: Zipp 808 Firecrest® Carbon Clincher
front tire: clincher, 25-622
rear tire: clincher, 25-622
tubes: latex inner tubes
components: Sram Red eTap / Rotor 3D+ cranks and Rotor No-Q chainrings
power meter: none
crank length: 160 mm
display: Polar V800
gearing size: front 54/42 rear 11/25
liquid storage: Profile Design Aero HC / rear bottle cage
saddle: Cobb 55
helmet: Rudy Project Wing 57
pedals: Carbon Pedals cycling
shoes: Giro Factress™ Techlace
clothing: Castelli T1: Stealth Top 2
sun glasses/visor: Wing57 helmets visor
other: CeramicSpeed oversized pulley wheel system for SRAM eTap, CeramicSpeed bearings for BB30, CeramicSpeed UFO Chain
6.
Susie Cheetham
UK
height: 173 cm
weight: 58 kg
bike split: 5:03:27
bike frame: Cervelo P5X
size: Medium
aero bars: Cervelo
front wheel: HED Jet 9
rear wheel: HED Jet 9
front tire: Continental GP TT 25 mm
rear tire: Continental GP TT 25 mm
tubes: Continental Race Light
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: Rotor INPower
crank length: 170 mm
display: Wahoo Element Bolt
gearing size: front 54/42 rear 11/28
liquid storage: X-Lab Torpedo front and Gorilla rear cage
saddle: ISM PS1.1
helmet: Ekoi TT.2 Magnetic
pedals: Look Keo Carbon Aero
cycling shoes: Shimano WT60
clothing: Louis Garneau custom skinsuit
sun glasses/visor: Ekoi Visor
other: CeramicSpeed BB, OSPW and UFO Chain.
7.
Carrie Lester
Australia
height: 167.5 cm
weight: 58 kg
bike split: 5:00:31
bike frame: Orbea Ordu
size: small
aero bars: Vision Trimax Aero Bar
front wheel: Vision Metron 55mm
rear wheel: Vision Metron 55mm
front tire: Continental TT 23mm
rear tire: Continental TT 25mm
tubes: Vittoria latex
components: Shimano Dura-Ace w/FSA Chain/Cassette
power meter: FSA Power Box
crank length: 165 mm
display: Garmin Edge 500
gearing size: front 54/39 rear 11/23
liquid storage: Standard bottles with XLABS cages
saddle: ISM PN1Point 1
helmet: Rudy Project Wing 57
pedals: Dura-Ace
cycling shoes: GiroPro Lights
clothing: Castelli Free Speed short and top
sun glasses/visor: Rudy Project TRALYX
other: Kogel pulleys
8.
Liz Lyles
USA
height: 165 cm
weight: 50.8 kg
bike split: 5:04:10
bike frame: Specialized Shiv Tri
size: XS
aero bars: Specialized Carbon aerobar w/ Specialized aerostem
front wheel: Roval CLX64 Carbon clincher (CeramicSpeed bearings)
rear wheel: Roval CLX64 Carbon clincher (CeramicSpeed bearings)
front tire: Specialized S-Works Turbo Cotton 24mm
rear tire: Specialized S-Works Turbo Cotton 26mm
tubes: Specialized Turbo
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/28
power meter: Powertap p1 pedals
crank length: 167.5 mm
display: Polar M460
liquid storage: Profile Design Aero HC
saddle: ISM PN 1.1
helmet: Specialized S-Works Evade
pedals: Powertap P1
cycling shoes: Specialized women's tri-vent sc
clothing: Sugoi women’s RS tri short & bra top
sun glasses/visor: Oakley EVZero pitch prizm
other: CeramicSpeed OSPW rear derailleur pulley wheel system, CeramicSpeed UFO chain, CeramicSpeed BB bearings, TriRig brakes...
9.
Annabel Luxford
Australia
height: 169 cm
weight: 54 kg
bike split: 4:59:15
bike frame: Scott Plasma 5
size: n/a
aero bars: Scott
front wheel: Zipp
rear wheel: Zipp
front tire: Continental
rear tire: Continental
tubes: n/a
components: SRAM Red eTap
power meter: Quarq
crank length: n/a
display: n/a
gearing size: n/a
liquid storage: Zipp cage DT and BTA
saddle: n/a
helmet: Scott
pedals: n/a
cycling shoes: Scott
clothing: n/a
sun glasses: Smith ?
other: n/a
10.
Jocelyn McCauley
USA
height: 162.5 cm
weight: 54.4 kg
bike split: 5:04:34
bike frame: Quintana Roo, PRsix
color: Neutron
size: 50cm
aero bars: 3T/Zipp
front wheel: Reynolds 65 Aero
rear wheel: Reynolds 90 Aero
front tire: Continental grand prix 4000 23mm
rear tire: Continental grand prix 4000 25mm
tubes: Vittoria latex
components: Shimano Ultegra Di2
power meter: Rotor 2INpower
crank length: 165 mm
display: Polar 460
gearing size: front 55/39 (Q Rings Aero) rear 11/23
liquid storage: TorHans AeroZ
saddle: Cobb 55
helmet: Kask Bambino
pedals: Shimano Ultegra
cycling shoes: Lake CX 402
clothing: OwnWay 226
sun glasses/visor: Ryders Carlita
other: Ice friction chain
11.
Mareen Hufe
Germany
height: n/a
weight: n/a
bike split: 4:58:06
bike frame: Rose Aero Flyer
size: n/a
aero bars: n/a
front wheel: Zipp 808
rear wheel: Zipp 808
front tire: Continental
rear tire: Continental
tubes: n/a
components: SRAM Red eTap
power meter: Rotor 2INpower
crank length: n/a
display: Garmin
liquid storage: n/a
saddle: n/a
helmet: Kask
pedals: n/a
cycling shoes: Sidi
clothing: n/a
sun glasses: visor integrated
other: Ceramic Speed OSPS
12.
Maja Stage Nielsen
Denmark
height: 176 cm
weight: 60 kg
bike split: 5:08:10
bike frame: Cervélo P5
size: medium
aero bars: 3T
front wheel: HED jet 60
rear wheel: HED jet 90
front tire: Continental Grand Prix 4000 S II - 23mm
rear tire: Continental Grand Prix 4000 S II - 23mm
tubes: Vittoria Latex
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: Quarq
crank length: 172.5
display: Garmin 1000
gearing size: front 53/39 rear 11/28
liquid storage: X-lab
saddle: Specialized Sitero
helmet: MET Drone TT
pedals: Shimano
cycling shoes: Specialized S-Works road shoes
clothing: 2XU Compression sleeved trisuit
sun glasses/visor: Bliz Tempo
other: Full CeramicSpeed upgrade, BB, wheels, chain, OSPS
13.
Linsey Corbin
USA
height: 172.5 cm
weight: 56.7 kg
bike split: 5:07:38
bike frame: Trek Speed Concept
size: medium
aero bars: Bontrager
front wheel: Bontrager Aeolus 7 tubular
rear wheel: Bontrager Aeolus 9 tubular
front tire: Bontrager R4 tubular
rear tire: Bontrager R4 tubular
tubes: n/a
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: Quarq
crank length: 165 mm
display: Garmin Edge 520
gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/25
liquid storage: Bontrager bottles
saddle: Bontrager Hilo
helmet: Bontrager Ballista MIPS
pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero
cycling shoes: Bontrager Hilo Tri Shoe (custom)
clothing: Betty Designs/ Hincapie
sun glasses/visor: Oakley Radar Lock
other: CLIF Bar nutrition
14.
Melissa Hauschildt
Australia
height: 166 cm
weight: 52 kg
bike split: 5:07:29
bike frame: Blue Triad Elite SL
size: XS
aero bars: Zipp Bull, 40mm drop, with Vuka Evo carbon, 110mm
front wheel: Zipp® 858 NSW Carbon Clinchers
rear wheel: Zipp® 858 NSW Carbon Clinchers
front tire: Zipp Tangente Speed
rear tire: Zipp Tangente Speed
tubes: Zipp
components: SRAM® RED® eTap® Clics™ on extensions, eTap® Blips on base bar
power meter: Quarq®
crank length: SRAM RED 165 mm
display: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
gearing size: front 53/39 rear 11/26
liquid storage: Xlab
saddle: Cobb Fifty-Five
helmet: Rudy Project Boost Pro
pedals: SpeedPlay
cycling shoes: Bont Vaypor S
clothing: Scody Optimise Air Suit
sun glasses/visor: Rudy Project Visor on helmet
other: n/a
15.
Laura Siddall
UK
height: 172 cm
weight: 63 kg
bike split: 5:02:57
bike frame: Ceepo Viper R
size: medium
aero bars: Profile Design Aeria base bar and T4+ extensions
front wheel: Profile Design Twenty Four series 58 tubular
rear wheel: Profile Design Twenty Four series 78 tubular
front tire: Vredestein Fortezza Senso Tubular All Weather 25
rear tire: Vredestein Fortezza Senso Tubular All Weather 25
tubes: n/a
components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
power meter: Power Tap G3 Hub
crank length: 165 mm
display: Garmin 920XT
gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/25
liquid storage: Profile Design FC Hydration 25 black
saddle: ISM Adamo Attack
helmet: Kask Protone
pedals: Shimano
cycling shoes: Shimano RC9 S-Phyre
clothing: Scody Optimise A.I.R Triathlon Suit - custom design
sun glasses/visor: Oakley EVZero Prizm
other: n/a