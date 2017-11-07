The Top 15 Kona female Pros on their bikes

Up close and personal with the bikes and components of the Top 15 female Pros at the 2017 IRONMAN World Championships in Kona, Hawaii. All the data you could possibly want - collected for you on a single page, and that includes tire choices and widths, crank lengths, bike sizes, power meters and much more. Most of the athletes featured here were very helpful and answered in a professional and speedy fashion, while others required a bit more effort. In some cases however there sadly was the "sound of silence."



Timothy Carlson provided all the pictures here and without these side images there would be no such features. But now have a closer look and maybe you can help us fill out some of the blanks.





1.

Daniela Ryf

Switzerland



height: 175 cm

weight: 64 kg

bike split: 4:53:10



bike frame: Felt IA FRD

size: 51cm

aero bars: Zipp Vuka Alumina Race

front wheel: DT Swiss PRC 1400 SPLINE 35

rear wheel: DT Swiss ARC 1100 DICUT 80

front tire: Felt Aero Tire, TTR1, 23x700c

rear tire: Felt Aero Tire, TTR1, 23x700c

tubes: BBB SuperLight BTI-72

components: SRAM Red eTap

power meter: none

crank length: 172.5 mm

display: n/a

gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/26

liquid storage: Xlab

saddle: Selle Italia TURBOMATIC GEL FLOW

helmet: Red Bull

pedals: Look Keo

clothing: 2XU

sun glasses/visor: BBB Select

other: secret





2.

Lucy Charles

UK



height: 170 cm

weight: 58 kg

bike split: 4:58:19



bike frame: Specialized Shiv Tri orange

size: Small

aero bars: Drag 2 Zero

front wheel: 64mm Roval

rear wheel: 64mm Roval

front tire: Specialized Turbo Cotton 25mm

rear tire: Specialized Turbo Cotton 28mm

tubes: Continental Light Road 80m value

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: Rotor 2IN Power

crank length: 172.5 mm

display: Garmin 920XT w QR strap

gearing size: front 52 Rotor Qarbon Aero rear 11/25

liquid storage: Xlab Torpedo and Specialized frame inner bladder

saddle: Adamo Attack

helmet: S-Works TT Helmet RedBull paint job

pedals: Shimano Ultegra

cycling shoes: Specialized Tri shoe

clothing: Endura

sun glasses/visor: S-Works visor

other: CeramicSpeed OSPS with smaller top and larger bottom pulley





3.

Sarah Crowley

Australia



height: 160 cm

weight: 53 kg

bike split: 4:57:51



bike frame: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 PRO

size: XS

aero bars: Canyon integrated

front wheel: Enve 4 SES Clincher with Enve carbon hub

rear wheel: Enve 8 SES Clincher with Enve carbon hub

front tire: Continental Grand Prix TT 23mm

rear tire: Continental Grand Prix TT 23mm

tubes: Vittoria

components: Shimano Dura Ace DI2 9001

power meter: none

crank length: 165 mm

display: Wahoo Element Bolt

gearing size: front 56/42 rear 11/28

liquid storage: Canyon integrated hydration

saddle: ISM

helmet: Rudy Project Wing 57

pedals: Look Keo

cycling shoes: Shimano Tri

clothing: Scody sun

glasses/visor: Rudy Project

other: Ceramic Speed OS pulley wheels, bearings throughout and optimized chain





4.

Heather Jackson

USA



height: 162.5 cm

weight: 54 kg

bike split: 4:53:54



bike frame: Cannondale Slice

size: 48 cm

aero bars: 51 Speed Shop Cups and Extensions, ENVE base bar

front wheel: Knight Composite 65

rear wheel: Knight Composite 95

front tire: Continental GP4000S, 700x25c

rear tire: Continental GP4000S, 700x25c

tubes: Continental

components: Shimano Dura-Ace mechanical

power meter: Pioneer

crank length: 165 mm

display: Pioneer Computer

gearing size: rear 11/28

liquid storage: Speedfil A2 with Herbalife 24 CR7 Drive

saddle: ISM

helmet: Rudy Wingspan57

pedals: Look KEO TT

cycling shoes:

clothing: Wattie Ink. Champion Carbon Aero Triathlon Jersey, Wattie Ink. Contender tri short

sun glasses/visor: Rudy Project Tralyx

other: Ceramic Speed bottom bracket, and wheel bearings





5.

Kaisa Sali

Finland



height: 161 cm

weight: 50 kg

bike split: 4:59:50



bike frame: FELT IA FRD

size: 48 aero

bars: Zipp Vuka

front wheel: Zipp 303 Firecrest® Carbon Clincher

rear wheel: Zipp 808 Firecrest® Carbon Clincher

front tire: clincher, 25-622

rear tire: clincher, 25-622

tubes: latex inner tubes

components: Sram Red eTap / Rotor 3D+ cranks and Rotor No-Q chainrings

power meter: none

crank length: 160 mm

display: Polar V800

gearing size: front 54/42 rear 11/25

liquid storage: Profile Design Aero HC / rear bottle cage

saddle: Cobb 55

helmet: Rudy Project Wing 57

pedals: Carbon Pedals cycling

shoes: Giro Factress™ Techlace

clothing: Castelli T1: Stealth Top 2

sun glasses/visor: Wing57 helmets visor

other: CeramicSpeed oversized pulley wheel system for SRAM eTap, CeramicSpeed bearings for BB30, CeramicSpeed UFO Chain





6.

Susie Cheetham

UK



height: 173 cm

weight: 58 kg

bike split: 5:03:27



bike frame: Cervelo P5X

size: Medium

aero bars: Cervelo

front wheel: HED Jet 9

rear wheel: HED Jet 9

front tire: Continental GP TT 25 mm

rear tire: Continental GP TT 25 mm

tubes: Continental Race Light

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: Rotor INPower

crank length: 170 mm

display: Wahoo Element Bolt

gearing size: front 54/42 rear 11/28

liquid storage: X-Lab Torpedo front and Gorilla rear cage

saddle: ISM PS1.1

helmet: Ekoi TT.2 Magnetic

pedals: Look Keo Carbon Aero

cycling shoes: Shimano WT60

clothing: Louis Garneau custom skinsuit

sun glasses/visor: Ekoi Visor

other: CeramicSpeed BB, OSPW and UFO Chain.





7.

Carrie Lester

Australia



height: 167.5 cm

weight: 58 kg

bike split: 5:00:31



bike frame: Orbea Ordu

size: small

aero bars: Vision Trimax Aero Bar

front wheel: Vision Metron 55mm

rear wheel: Vision Metron 55mm

front tire: Continental TT 23mm

rear tire: Continental TT 25mm

tubes: Vittoria latex

components: Shimano Dura-Ace w/FSA Chain/Cassette

power meter: FSA Power Box

crank length: 165 mm

display: Garmin Edge 500

gearing size: front 54/39 rear 11/23

liquid storage: Standard bottles with XLABS cages

saddle: ISM PN1Point 1

helmet: Rudy Project Wing 57

pedals: Dura-Ace

cycling shoes: GiroPro Lights

clothing: Castelli Free Speed short and top

sun glasses/visor: Rudy Project TRALYX

other: Kogel pulleys





8.

Liz Lyles

USA



height: 165 cm

weight: 50.8 kg

bike split: 5:04:10



bike frame: Specialized Shiv Tri

size: XS

aero bars: Specialized Carbon aerobar w/ Specialized aerostem

front wheel: Roval CLX64 Carbon clincher (CeramicSpeed bearings)

rear wheel: Roval CLX64 Carbon clincher (CeramicSpeed bearings)

front tire: Specialized S-Works Turbo Cotton 24mm

rear tire: Specialized S-Works Turbo Cotton 26mm

tubes: Specialized Turbo

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/28

power meter: Powertap p1 pedals

crank length: 167.5 mm

display: Polar M460

liquid storage: Profile Design Aero HC

saddle: ISM PN 1.1

helmet: Specialized S-Works Evade

pedals: Powertap P1

cycling shoes: Specialized women's tri-vent sc

clothing: Sugoi women’s RS tri short & bra top

sun glasses/visor: Oakley EVZero pitch prizm

other: CeramicSpeed OSPW rear derailleur pulley wheel system, CeramicSpeed UFO chain, CeramicSpeed BB bearings, TriRig brakes...





9.

Annabel Luxford

Australia



height: 169 cm

weight: 54 kg

bike split: 4:59:15



bike frame: Scott Plasma 5

size: n/a

aero bars: Scott

front wheel: Zipp

rear wheel: Zipp

front tire: Continental

rear tire: Continental

tubes: n/a

components: SRAM Red eTap

power meter: Quarq

crank length: n/a

display: n/a

gearing size: n/a

liquid storage: Zipp cage DT and BTA

saddle: n/a

helmet: Scott

pedals: n/a

cycling shoes: Scott

clothing: n/a

sun glasses: Smith ?

other: n/a





10.

Jocelyn McCauley

USA



height: 162.5 cm

weight: 54.4 kg

bike split: 5:04:34



bike frame: Quintana Roo, PRsix

color: Neutron

size: 50cm

aero bars: 3T/Zipp

front wheel: Reynolds 65 Aero

rear wheel: Reynolds 90 Aero

front tire: Continental grand prix 4000 23mm

rear tire: Continental grand prix 4000 25mm

tubes: Vittoria latex

components: Shimano Ultegra Di2

power meter: Rotor 2INpower

crank length: 165 mm

display: Polar 460

gearing size: front 55/39 (Q Rings Aero) rear 11/23

liquid storage: TorHans AeroZ

saddle: Cobb 55

helmet: Kask Bambino

pedals: Shimano Ultegra

cycling shoes: Lake CX 402

clothing: OwnWay 226

sun glasses/visor: Ryders Carlita

other: Ice friction chain



11.

Mareen Hufe

Germany



height: n/a

weight: n/a

bike split: 4:58:06



bike frame: Rose Aero Flyer

size: n/a

aero bars: n/a

front wheel: Zipp 808

rear wheel: Zipp 808

front tire: Continental

rear tire: Continental

tubes: n/a

components: SRAM Red eTap

power meter: Rotor 2INpower

crank length: n/a

display: Garmin

liquid storage: n/a

saddle: n/a

helmet: Kask

pedals: n/a

cycling shoes: Sidi

clothing: n/a

sun glasses: visor integrated

other: Ceramic Speed OSPS





12.

Maja Stage Nielsen

Denmark



height: 176 cm

weight: 60 kg

bike split: 5:08:10



bike frame: Cervélo P5

size: medium

aero bars: 3T

front wheel: HED jet 60

rear wheel: HED jet 90

front tire: Continental Grand Prix 4000 S II - 23mm

rear tire: Continental Grand Prix 4000 S II - 23mm

tubes: Vittoria Latex

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: Quarq

crank length: 172.5

display: Garmin 1000

gearing size: front 53/39 rear 11/28

liquid storage: X-lab

saddle: Specialized Sitero

helmet: MET Drone TT

pedals: Shimano

cycling shoes: Specialized S-Works road shoes

clothing: 2XU Compression sleeved trisuit

sun glasses/visor: Bliz Tempo

other: Full CeramicSpeed upgrade, BB, wheels, chain, OSPS





13.

Linsey Corbin

USA



height: 172.5 cm

weight: 56.7 kg

bike split: 5:07:38



bike frame: Trek Speed Concept

size: medium

aero bars: Bontrager

front wheel: Bontrager Aeolus 7 tubular

rear wheel: Bontrager Aeolus 9 tubular

front tire: Bontrager R4 tubular

rear tire: Bontrager R4 tubular

tubes: n/a

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: Quarq

crank length: 165 mm

display: Garmin Edge 520

gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/25

liquid storage: Bontrager bottles

saddle: Bontrager Hilo

helmet: Bontrager Ballista MIPS

pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero

cycling shoes: Bontrager Hilo Tri Shoe (custom)

clothing: Betty Designs/ Hincapie

sun glasses/visor: Oakley Radar Lock

other: CLIF Bar nutrition





14.

Melissa Hauschildt

Australia



height: 166 cm

weight: 52 kg

bike split: 5:07:29



bike frame: Blue Triad Elite SL

size: XS

aero bars: Zipp Bull, 40mm drop, with Vuka Evo carbon, 110mm

front wheel: Zipp® 858 NSW Carbon Clinchers

rear wheel: Zipp® 858 NSW Carbon Clinchers

front tire: Zipp Tangente Speed

rear tire: Zipp Tangente Speed

tubes: Zipp

components: SRAM® RED® eTap® Clics™ on extensions, eTap® Blips on base bar

power meter: Quarq®

crank length: SRAM RED 165 mm

display: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt

gearing size: front 53/39 rear 11/26

liquid storage: Xlab

saddle: Cobb Fifty-Five

helmet: Rudy Project Boost Pro

pedals: SpeedPlay

cycling shoes: Bont Vaypor S

clothing: Scody Optimise Air Suit

sun glasses/visor: Rudy Project Visor on helmet

other: n/a





15.

Laura Siddall

UK



height: 172 cm

weight: 63 kg



bike split: 5:02:57



bike frame: Ceepo Viper R

size: medium

aero bars: Profile Design Aeria base bar and T4+ extensions

front wheel: Profile Design Twenty Four series 58 tubular

rear wheel: Profile Design Twenty Four series 78 tubular

front tire: Vredestein Fortezza Senso Tubular All Weather 25

rear tire: Vredestein Fortezza Senso Tubular All Weather 25

tubes: n/a

components: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

power meter: Power Tap G3 Hub

crank length: 165 mm

display: Garmin 920XT

gearing size: front 55/42 rear 11/25

liquid storage: Profile Design FC Hydration 25 black

saddle: ISM Adamo Attack

helmet: Kask Protone

pedals: Shimano

cycling shoes: Shimano RC9 S-Phyre

clothing: Scody Optimise A.I.R Triathlon Suit - custom design

sun glasses/visor: Oakley EVZero Prizm

other: n/a