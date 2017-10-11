Here comes the Airstreeem Super TT Plus

The Austrian brand Airstreeem unveiled their new Super TT Plus bike in Kona today and we managed to get a closer look at the fast looking aero bike that can apparently be packed in 5 minutes.

The Austrian bike brand is well known in Central Europe but is relatively unknown in North America. And yes, the brand is Airstreeem. The front brake is well hidden inside the fork.

The Speed Cockpit looks sharp and hides where their patented brake connector is. Designed for easy travel disassembly. The system also has an integrated fluid system built below.

Here is another perspective of the Speed Cockpit of the Airstreeem Super TT Plus. The extensions can be set level or anywhere between there and as high a 15cm. Notice also the bento storage box on the top tube, ready for nutrition on race day.

The Super TT Plus from the front with no cables or other wires in the wind.

There is more storage above the BB, meant for tools and spare tubes.

The rear brake is hidden under a shroud below the BB.

Up close with the rear entry dropouts of the Airstreeem Super TT Plus.

The seatpost can be adjusted for seat angles from 71 to 80 degrees.

The view from slightly behind. Roughly what you would see if you were passed by this bike.

Here is the hidden front brake we mentioned earlier.

A full side view of the Airstreeem Super TT Plus seemingly at home on the lava rocks.

The bike in action in Kona.

Website for the brand is airstreeem.com