Guppy Challenge: Week 9

Two weeks to go! Who has made it this far? Have you had to take a week off? More? No problem. Go back a week for every 1 to 2 weeks you took off. This challenge isn't going anywhere.



It's like college. I took 5-and-a-half years to do 4 years of work. I transfered, not all my credits did, I spent a year on the sidelines as I gained in-state tuition eligibility. Who doesn't have stories like this? That college degree was waiting there for me, and the end of the Guppy Challenge is waiting there for you.



A lot of you are posting your videos! Here is the forum thread for this. Thanks to JoelO and Ken Lehner and others who've stepped in to help with the analysis of y'all's strokes. I couldn't keep up! But keep them coming.



You need to start thinking of life without me. Not that I intend to die soon, though nothing is guaranteed. It's that after these 10 weeks I'm not going to be giving you workouts. My recommendations are three: First, look at the Fishies threads on the forum. They're monthly, usually. That's where the swimmers hang out and if you're not on there already you should be; you're one of them now. And, yes, you belong!

Second, it would be great if you are in with an actual group, instead of or in addition to a virtual group. Now that you have the concept down of a "leave interval" you can go to a Master's team and say to the coach, "For a main set of freestyle, I typically leave on the 1:50 base." Or the 1:40, or 2 minutes, whatever. Now the coach knows what lane to throw you in. If you're still fuzzy on this, perhaps go back to week-1 and week-2 and read up on nomenclature. Also, by the time you read this I either will soon be posting, or will have already just posted, an update on an article on group swim etiquette, assuming you do join a Master's group.



Third, I think you've got a pretty good idea what workouts appeal to you, what you respond to, what's good for you. You should be able to write your own workouts for those times you aren't training with a group. Continue to video yourself (or get someone to video you in the pool), and post the videos on the forum and ask for advice. Post your weaknesses and crowdsource the remedies.



Lastly! Go onto the reader forum, or write a Facebook post below this article, and post whether you're making progress swimming your 1000-yard time trials.

Guppy Challenge, Week-9, Workout-1



Warm-up:

=> 6x50yd freestyle, easy, slow, establish a leave interval that gives you 10sec rest between each 50.

Style set:

=> 3x100yd: Swimming with banded ankles, with or without snorkel. Or, 1-arm pulls, as previously described.

=> 3x100yd: first 50, Slow arm recovering with hesitation; second 50 regular freestyle

Kick set:

=> 6x50yd, with or without zoomers, but the last 2 should be without zoomers.

Main set:

GUPPIES => 8x150yd, on your interval (5sec to 10sec rest between each)

TARPONS => 10x150yd, on your interval

TUNAS => 12x150yd, on your interval

Warm-down:

=> 100yd, easy, alternate freestyle and stroke.



Total Guppy yards this workout: 2500



—



Guppy Challenge, Week-9, Workout-2



Warm-up:

=> 6x50yd

Style set:

=> 3x100yd: Swimming with banded ankles, with or without snorkel. Or, 1-arm pulls, as previously described.

=> 3x100yd: first 50, Slow arm recovering with hesitation; second 50 regular freestyle

Kick set:

=> 6x50yd, with or without zoomers, but the last 2 should be without zoomers.

Main set:

GUPPIES => 12x100yd swim

TARPONS => 16x100yd swim

TUNAS => 20x100yd swim

Warm-down:

=> 100yd, easy, alternate freestyle and “stroke”.



Total Guppy yards this workout: 2500



—



Guppy Challenge, Week-9, Workout-3



Warm-up:

=> 2x50yd, 2x100yd, 2x150yd

Style set:

=> 3x100yd: Swimming with banded ankles, with or without snorkel. Or, 1-arm pulls, as previously described.

=> 3x100yd: first 50, Slow arm recovering with hesitation; second 50 regular freestyle

Kick set:

=> 6x50yd, with or without zoomers, but the last 2 should be without zoomers.

Main set: I like to do 250s. 250s and 150s. There’s an arcane mathematical symmetry to these which I won’t go into. Calculate your leave interval for these.

GUPPIES => 6x200yd

TARPONS => 8x200yd

TUNAS => 10x200yd

Warm-down:

=> 100yd, easy, alternate freestyle and “stroke”.



Total Guppy yards this workout: 2800



—



Guppy Challenge, Week-9 Workout-4 Extra Credit!



Warm-up:

=> 6x50yd

Style set:

=> 10x50yd: first 25 Slow arm recovering with hesitation; second 25 regular freestyle.

Kick set:

=> 6x50yd, with or without zoomers, but the last 2 should be without zoomers.

Main set: repeat through the following sequence twice (or more if you're above Guppy):

GUPPIES => 1000yd, for time. See how much progress you’ve made since the last time you did this.

TARPONS => 1500yd for time.

TUNAS => 2000yd for time.

Warm-down:

=> 200yd, easy, alternate freestyle and stroke.



Total Guppy yards this workout: 2300



—



Guppy Challenge, Week-9, Workout-5 Double Extra Credit!



Warm-up:

=> 6x50yd freestyle, easy, slow, establish a leave interval that gives you 10sec rest between each 50.

Style set:

=> 6x50yd: 2-beat kick first 25, natural kick pattern back.

=> 3x100yd: first 50, Slow arm recovering with hesitation; second 50 regular freestyle

Main set:

GUPPIES => 6x200yd, on your interval

TARPONS => 8x200yd, on your interval

TUNAS => 10x200yd, on your interval

Kick set:

=> 4x50yd, don’t kick hard, relax, just make your way across the pool, rest 5sec or 10sec, go again.

Warm-down:

=> 200yd, easy freestyle



Total Guppy yards this workout: 2500



Total weekly GUPPY yardage



If you do the first 3 workouts: 7,800yd

These plus the 4th workout: 10,100yd

All 5 workouts: 12,600yd