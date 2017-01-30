Training.Slowtwitch.Com: A Primer

In January, 2006, to comply with a New Year’s resolution to perform at least 15 minutes of exercise daily, and to log that exercise, I started the exercise log program. It’s evolved a lot over the years, and I’ve used it to answer increasingly complex questions about my training. The feature set has been growing as I’ve been inspired and as I’ve had free time, and also as better and faster technology became available.



The core of the training log is acquiring and curating an accurate dataset. I’ve written most of my tools around getting that goal reached as quickly and conveniently as possible. Reporting has lagged behind (both from a tools perspective: there are 40+ javascript charting and graphing libraries out there, and I’ve tried 4 or 5 already, and from a time perspective. Good reporting takes a lot of work), and really what’s been lacking is community input and feedback.



For the first 10 years of its existence, the Exercise Log served a total of four regular users, of which two remain: myself and my brother. Jumping from that to over 7,000 active users (meaning, you’ve logged a workout in the last couple of years), and a workout database size of just over a million records (versus the ~4,500 I and the fabulous four had logged in a decade) has presented a number of interesting challenges. It’s revealed shortcomings in the code, glitches in the database, and numerous opportunities for updates, new features, and things that had crossed my mind but never made the hot list.



The core of the log has always been the main page. Here is what it looks like at the moment:

The main screen has the following major features:



A recent weeks display showing an at-a-glance calendar view with weekly totals by sport



A summary of currently active challenges including a top 5 leaderboard for each active challenge, which links to the full challenge leaderboard



A personal year to date summary including your year-to-date totals by sport and which links to the year-to-date reporting page, scrollable by year



A data quality section, which has several plugins that search out workouts where distance or linked equipment is missing. Additional planned metrics include missing fields, dates in the future, and incorrect or impossible distances



The Log page comprises several different ways to get at your data, including a full list of all workouts, an alternative (and more mobile-friendly) list, a calendar view, and the reporting page. The main log page has the following features:



Filter by description



Show Title & Description



Sort by date, time, distance, calories, max hr, avg hr



Summarize gear used



Totals and paging



The Calendar page has a month-at-a-glance view of your workouts, with links to workouts, mouseover week totals, monthly totals, and a link to navigate between months (full navigation and filtering is coming soon).



Workout Add/Edit screen

This is how you get data into the system. You can



Update fields



View average speed/pace



Select from available equipment



View activity-specific fields



Flexibly pick units for distance and ascent/descent



Reports

On the reporting side, it's:



Currently year totals only



Gear tracking tools currently allow you to:



Display in table



Sort by description, year, brand, model, purchased date, retired date,

price, size, color



Edit screen allows selection of activities for which equipment is available



Displays total miles on equipment



Activity reporting



Sort by description, type, group



Display total count, distance, & time for each activity



The weight tracking module:



Tracks date, time, weight, bodyfat %, and notes



Graphs and arbitrary units selection coming soon



Issues Fixed in December 2016



Sync from polar is messing up distances



Swimming doesn't appear in exercise list description of activity



Add a workout messes up am/pm in javascript



Need Ads



Aerobic point leaderboard



Distance into meters project: add backup column, apply conversion, apply display conversion, update edit box logic, done



Imperial/Metric option a little wonky



Reconvert data



Power13 gone from challenge screen



Seconds display on log



Duration needs seconds field -- added real_duration field



Add open water swimming



Aerobic point calculation in workout



Suggestion SQL: select e.id, e.distance, e.duration, e.activity, e.aerobic_points, a.aerobic_point_factor, round(e.distance * a.aerobic_point_factor * 100)/100 from exercises e join activity a on e.activity = a.id where aerobic_points is null limit 10;



Distances are messed up for swims, tigerchik and mine at at minimum



Finish converting other active challenges



Need algorithms for all of them - nearly complete



Update run challenge with secondary sort (distance second after count)



Continue to update distance displays to show correctly based on distance type / user's units field



Aerobic points wrong for swimming



Note about control-clicking on equipment form



Aggregate distance on YTD not very helpful: add overall aerobic points



Challenges on home screen shows old ones -- moved to Challenges page only



Exercise Edit box doesn't load in IE 11 -- Math.trunc doesn't work in IE, derp, switched to Math.floor



Add challenge: Swim 4x/week in January (by frequency) for tigerchik



Check 100/100 for Dev: snowshoe runs not coming in?



Need Leaderboard of top 5 people, last 7 days, each activity, swim, bike, run



Tony.White username change!



BUG: Distance type is not taking default per activity after activity change



BUG: Aerobic points are not changing calculation based on activity change on edit screen



Add to leaderboard of top 5 people, last 7 days: ranking of current user if logged in



RayP 4 swims got distance 0'd, dec 26, 27, 28, 29, then he reset, check it out



Show aerobic point factor on activity screen



Update challenge leaderboard to show current user's row differently



Update challenges so they don't go away immediately after they end (close date vs end date or something??)



Gear page distance is foozed -- needs the new distance display!



Swim year totals are not in meters / yards but instead miles / kilometers



BUG: description filter causes slow query



Fix tab order on edit workout screen - don't tab through spinners!!



Activity specific fields



Add average speed / average pace for all applicable workouts



Add "ascent" and "ascent_distance_type" fields: added to DB but not edit screen - not for swimming, obiviously



Cycling-specific fields like power, cadence should be shown only on cycling group activities



Add cycling-specific average speed



Add running-specific fields, such as "average pace, max pace, fastest mile/km"



Add swimming-specific fields, such as "average pace/100, max pace/100"



Fix euro comma/decimal point display with metric units



Body weight tracking is needed



Convert body weight entries!



Convert weights: insert into weight select null, user.id, ugw.weight_date, null, ugw.weight, null, null, null, null, case when ugw.source is not null then concat('Source: ', ugw.source) else null end from ugomo_user_weight ugw inner join user on ugw.user_id = user.username;



Convert weight goals: insert into weight_goal select null, user.id, uwg.start_date, uwg.complete_by, uwg.goal_weight, uwg.comment from ugomo_weight_goal uwg inner join user on uwg.user_id = user.username;



Need body weight page, database table, by units, entry mechanism



ugomo_user_weight -- need table



ugomo_user_weight_goal -- need table



Need page under profile for weight



Need list of weight entries



Need edit / add box for weight entries



User "leh" swim distance troubles



More body weight tracking changes



Need units for entry and switchable display (defaults to user's units)



Need list of weight goals



Need edit / add box for weight goals



Need graph: there was a line graph under it that had body weight --- again, date on x axis. Weight on y-axis.



Month calendar is foozed (not showing workouts by date filter correctly) & doesn't show currently selected year/month / doesn't have nav bar, yearnav doesn't work for this



Fancy Table distances aren't right



User profile needs separators selection (metric or imperial, commas or periods as appropriate)



User preferences box not working because non-existent



Quick homepage graph of swim/bike/run volume



The date goes on the x-axis. Hours go on the y-axis. Stacked bar graph such that if I swim 30 minutes, run for an hour, and ride for an hour, there is a pink rectangle (swim) topped by a yellow rectangle (run) topped by a green rectangle (bike).



Slow load times on home page (between 2000-3000ms, suspect it's challenge leaderboards



Challenges on home screen are super busy



Mobile workout logging not exactly working -- double check mobile edit screen



Challenges used to show X day of X remaining -- add this back in?



After this list is completed, it'll be time to get onto the medium priority ones -- there's still plenty to do, believe me!